25 communities, 18 assemblies affected by floods – Interior Minister

Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak

The Minister for the Interior, Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak, has disclosed that 25 communities across 18 Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies (MMDAs) were severely affected by Monday’s torrential rains, which left thousands of residents displaced and others dead or missing.

Speaking on the floor of Parliament on Tuesday, June 30, the Minister said the scale of destruction was extensive, with flooding disrupting livelihoods, destroying property, and overwhelming several urban communities.

“Twenty-five communities were affected. Eighteen assemblies were largely affected by the Monday rains,” he told the House.

The affected assemblies include Ga East, Ledzokuku, Ayawaso Central, Ga Central, Ga West, Ablekuma North, Ningo-Prampram, Weija-Gbawe, Ga South, Adenta, Korle Klottey, Okaikwei South, Okaikwei North, Tema West, Tema Metropolitan Assembly, La Dade-Kotopon, and Krowor.

Mr Muntaka explained that preliminary figures indicate widespread displacement across the affected areas, with varying levels of casualties and property loss.

He told the House that “Ga East recorded 2,000 persons displaced across 400 households, with six missing individuals and five deaths.”

Mr Muntaka said, “Ledzokuku had 1,200 displaced persons across 240 households, with one death recorded and no missing persons.”

He further stated that “Ayawaso Central recorded 3,021 displaced persons from 605 households, with one person missing and three deaths.”

According to him, “Ga Central recorded 1,811 displaced persons from 363 households, with no missing persons or deaths,” while “Ga West recorded 2,300 displaced persons across 460 households, with no casualties.”

He added that “Ablekuma North recorded 651 displaced persons from 131 households, with no missing persons or deaths.”

On Ningo-Prampram, he said, “1,377 persons were displaced from 276 households.” Weija-Gbawe, he noted, recorded “2,500 displaced persons across 500 households,” while Ga South recorded “2,100 displaced persons from 420 households.”

Adenta, he said, recorded “1,850 displaced persons from 370 households.”

Korle Klottey, according to the minister, recorded the highest figure with “6,500 displaced persons across 1,300 households.”

He added that “Okaikwei South recorded 701 displaced persons from 141 households,” while “Okaikwei North recorded 2,620 displaced persons across 524 households.”

On Tema West, he said “3,450 persons were displaced from 690 households,” while the Tema Metropolitan Assembly recorded “3,601 displaced persons from 721 households.” He further noted that “three deaths were recorded in Tema West.”

La Dade-Kotopon, he said, recorded “2,020 displaced persons from 404 households,” while Krowor recorded “1,100 displaced persons from 220 households, with no deaths.”

Providing a national summary, the interior minister said, "A total of 7,761 households have been displaced, affecting 38,802 individuals,” adding that “seven persons were still missing as of Tuesday morning, with 12 confirmed deaths.”

He extended condolences to bereaved families on behalf of the government and the people of Ghana, describing the situation as deeply distressing.

“Let me take this opportunity to extend our condolences and those of the government and the people of Ghana to the families that lost their loved ones, and we assure them we are with them in this difficult moment,” he said.

He further assured Parliament that the government was working to ensure displaced persons receive the necessary support as recovery efforts continue, noting that many families remain unable to return to their homes due to flood damage.

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