Communities must help stop flooding by reporting illegal activities – Hydrological Authority

The Ghana Hydrological Authority is calling on communities across the country to play a more active role in preventing floods by reporting illegal developments and environmental offences before they escalate into disasters.

According to the Authority's Head of Drainage, Ing. Richard Kofi Amekor, government interventions alone will not solve Ghana's recurring flooding challenges unless citizens take ownership of protecting their communities.

Speaking during the fourth edition of the Loud and Green XSpaces hosted on the JoyNews X platform, Ing. Amekor said public participation is critical to the success of flood mitigation measures.

"We believe that if you and your community please try to be a watchdog... let's all make sure that where we live, somebody is not doing the right thing," he said.

He urged residents to work together to discourage indiscriminate dumping of refuse, illegal construction and other activities that obstruct drainage systems instead of relying solely on government agencies to enforce the law.

"Let the communities go against a particular person. But if a person goes, you know the way we are as Ghanaians... So please come together and fight that individual," he added.

Ing. Amekor said government is considering several flood-control interventions, although their implementation will depend on the availability of funding.

He also appealed to the public to support lawful enforcement actions, including the demolition of structures obstructing waterways where necessary.

"When they are striking the whip... please, we should allow government to do the right thing," he said.

His comments come amid renewed discussions on flood resilience following recent heavy rains that inundated parts of Accra and other communities, prompting calls for stronger enforcement of planning regulations and improved waste management.

The Hydrological Authority maintains that reducing flood risks requires a collective effort, with communities working alongside government institutions to safeguard drains, waterways and other critical infrastructure.

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