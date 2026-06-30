Communities must help stop flooding by reporting illegal activities – Hydrological Authority

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ghana Hydrological Authority is calling on communities across the country to play a more active role in preventing floods by reporting illegal developments and environmental offences before they escalate into disasters.
According to the Authority's Head of Drainage, Ing. Richard Kofi Amekor, government interventions alone will not solve Ghana's recurring flooding challenges unless citizens take ownership of protecting their communities.
Speaking during the fourth edition of the Loud and Green XSpaces hosted on the JoyNews X platform, Ing. Amekor said public participation is critical to the success of flood mitigation measures.
"We believe that if you and your community please try to be a watchdog... let's all make sure that where we live, somebody is not doing the right thing," he said.
He urged residents to work together to discourage indiscriminate dumping of refuse, illegal construction and other activities that obstruct drainage systems instead of relying solely on government agencies to enforce the law.
"Let the communities go against a particular person. But if a person goes, you know the way we are as Ghanaians... So please come together and fight that individual," he added.
Ing. Amekor said government is considering several flood-control interventions, although their implementation will depend on the availability of funding.
He also appealed to the public to support lawful enforcement actions, including the demolition of structures obstructing waterways where necessary.
"When they are striking the whip... please, we should allow government to do the right thing," he said.
His comments come amid renewed discussions on flood resilience following recent heavy rains that inundated parts of Accra and other communities, prompting calls for stronger enforcement of planning regulations and improved waste management.
The Hydrological Authority maintains that reducing flood risks requires a collective effort, with communities working alongside government institutions to safeguard drains, waterways and other critical infrastructure.
Latest Stories
-
Communities must help stop flooding by reporting illegal activities – Hydrological Authority
11 seconds
-
Gyakie’s ‘After Midnight’ album earns SAMA nomination
40 seconds
-
Nearly $1bn invested in Ghana’s flood control over two decades, yet Accra still floods
10 minutes
-
Poor sanitation habits undermining flood control efforts in Accra, GARID cautions
15 minutes
-
Founder of Asian super-app Gojek sentenced to years in jail for corruption
24 minutes
-
Flood management requires planning, not seasonal reactions – Ahiagbah to gov’t
24 minutes
-
I’m not lowering my standards for any man – Itz Tiffany
28 minutes
-
When AI lies
28 minutes
-
Former Black Stars and Hearts Team Manager Sabahn Quaye passes away
31 minutes
-
When rain redraws the Map: Accra’s flooding crisis can no longer be called ‘normal’
36 minutes
-
CJID brings media leaders, policymakers together for summit on information integrity in West Africa
39 minutes
-
Energy sector agencies submit reform roadmaps to Finance Ministry
40 minutes
-
Odawna rubber market fire destroys 200 shops, goods worth thousands of cedis
59 minutes
-
Finance Ministry backs government’s drive to transform energy sector, says Jinapor
1 hour
-
Ghana High Commission urges nationals in South Africa to stay indoors over anti-immigrant protests
1 hour