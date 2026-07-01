Absa Bank Ghana relocates head office to new Ridge headquarters

Absa Bank Ghana has begun operating from its new head office, named Absa Place, in Ridge, Accra.

In a message sent to customers via SMS, emails, letters, and its Facebook page, the bank said it had relocated its head office to No. 64 Independence Avenue, Ridge, and directed customers requiring branch services to visit the new Absa Place branch.

"Our new facility shares an entry point with the National Insurance Commission, before the Latter-day Saints' Church Accra Temple. Kindly visit the Absa Place branch for your banking needs," the bank said in the message.

The relocation marks a significant milestone for the bank, which is moving its corporate operations from its longstanding head office on High Street - where it has operated for over a century - to a purpose-built headquarters designed to support its future growth and enhance service delivery.

ABSA Ghana's Old Head Office

Although the bank is already operating from the new premises, the facility is yet to be officially commissioned.

The new headquarters, named Absa Place, is located along Independence Avenue in Ridge, one of Accra's key commercial and administrative districts. The move is expected to consolidate the bank's operations while providing customers with access to a modern banking environment.

Over the years, Absa Bank Ghana has invested significantly in digital platforms, agency banking, SME support, and customer experience as part of its strategy to strengthen its position in Ghana's banking industry.

The bank is expected to announce a date for the formal commissioning of the new headquarters in the coming weeks.

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