Absa to raise Kenya unit stake via $238 million tender offer

Audio By Carbonatix
Absa Group said on Friday it plans to increase its stake in Absa Bank Kenya to up to 85% through a tender offer worth about $238 million.
South African banks have been stepping up acquisitions in East Africa, filling a vacuum left by retreating European banks and riding a wave of increased continental trade and investment in energy and infrastructure.
Absa, which holds around 68.5% of Absa Bank Kenya, is offering 34.50 Kenyan shillings ($0.27) per share to buy up to roughly 896 million ordinary shares from minority investors. The transaction could lift its stake by up to 16.5%, it said in a statement.
"Kenya is a strategically important market for Absa Group and remains central to our East Africa growth ambitions," Charles Russon, group executive for Africa regions, said.
He added that the proposal reflected confidence in the bank's leadership, strategy and long-term growth prospects, as well as Absa's commitment to supporting Kenya's economy.
Absa, South Africa's third-largest lender by assets, said it intends to maintain Absa Bank Kenya's listing on the Nairobi Securities Exchange following the transaction.
The group added that it does not plan to alter the bank's business strategy, management team, staffing levels, or day-to-day operations.
Absa's Africa Regions business contributed 31% to group headline earnings in 2025. That same year, Kenya contributed about 19% of the profits in the Africa region's portfolio, SBG Securities wrote in a note to clients.
The tender offer is subject to approval by Kenya's Capital Markets Authority and will not commence until regulatory clearance is obtained.
Latest Stories
-
NPP beats NDC with 49% support in new APL national vote tracker
1 minute
-
Business incubators as a de-Risking tool for SME financing in Ghana
3 minutes
-
Why Ghana can’t ignore plastic pollution and marine litter: A World Ocean Day reflection
10 minutes
-
Ghana’s economy set for 5.9-6.1% growth in 2026 despite Middle East tensions – Standard Bank Research
14 minutes
-
Kennedy Agyapong’s statements undermine NPP’s good name – Ahiagbah
30 minutes
-
I will not rest until Bawumia becomes Ghana’s President in 2028 – Wontumi
33 minutes
-
Ignore the distractions – Sammi Awuku urges Bawumia
36 minutes
-
NCPTA backs GES ban on extravagant graduation ceremonies in basic schools
39 minutes
-
Bibiani NPP coordinators demand resignation of Western North Regional Chairman over mass disqualification
42 minutes
-
UTAG gives government June 30 deadline to resolve welfare issues or face strike
46 minutes
-
Ghana’s non-traditional exports exceed $5bn mark
51 minutes
-
Stanbic Bank rewards FIFA World Cup winners and launches new Visa local card usage initiative
53 minutes
-
Handicrafts sector records 500% growth in exports – GEPA
57 minutes
-
Emirates expands operations in Ghana with additional weekly flights
58 minutes
-
Fire destroys six apartments, leaves 15 homeless at Aboabo
1 hour