Access was just the beginning. Making banking matter is the real challenge

Sina Kamagate, Executive Head, Retail Banking, GCB Bank

Banking has quietly become one of the most powerful forces shaping modern life. Beyond deposits and withdrawals, it now influences how quickly people can respond to emergencies, seize opportunities, grow businesses and build financial security.

In today’s fast-moving world, the difference between financial progress and financial stress often comes down to how accessible, responsive and relevant banking services are.

Yet for many people, banking can still feel unnecessarily difficult. Long queues, delayed access to funds and rigid processes remain part of the experience, even as technology continues to transform nearly every aspect of our daily lives. This contrast highlights an important reality: the future of banking is no longer just about access, but about impact.

This is where the conversation around retail banking becomes increasingly important.

For decades, retail banking was largely defined by its ability to provide basic financial services such as savings accounts, loans and payment solutions. Today, that definition is expanding. Customers no longer judge banks only by their ability to hold money securely, but by how effectively they help improve everyday financial decisions and experiences.

This shift is forcing financial institutions to rethink how they create value. Convenience, speed and affordability have become just as important as trust and stability. More importantly, customers now expect banks to understand their realities and respond with practical solutions that fit into their lives.

At its core, retail banking remains the most direct connection between financial institutions and the everyday customer. It shapes daily life in very tangible ways. From receiving salaries and paying bills to accessing credit and building savings, retail banking has become central to economic participation.

Its growing importance also aligns closely with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly those focused on poverty reduction, economic growth, innovation and reducing inequalities. Across Africa, banks are increasingly playing a broader development role by deepening financial inclusion, supporting entrepreneurship and investing in digital innovation.

This progress is becoming more visible. Research indicates that, account ownership across Sub-Saharan Africa has more than doubled over the last decade, reflecting meaningful strides in bringing millions into the formal financial system. But inclusion alone is no longer enough. The bigger question is whether financial services are creating measurable improvements in people’s lives.

In Ghana, the answer is beginning to emerge through the evolution of customer-focused banking solutions. Across the industry, banks are introducing digital products that reduce barriers, improve convenience and expand access to financial support.

One clear example is digital salary advance solutions, which allow salaried workers to access up to 80% of their net salary before payday without the need to visit a branch. For many customers, this kind of innovation addresses immediate financial pressures and provides flexibility during emergencies or unplanned expenses. Beyond convenience, it reflects a deeper understanding of customer behaviour and financial realities. This product which was launched in July 2026 has already made impact up to 1 billion cedis addressing financial needs

Access to personal credit has also evolved significantly. Faster approvals, simplified processes and more flexible repayment terms are helping customers meet important needs, from education and healthcare to home improvements and business expansion. In many cases, these financial products are no longer seen as luxuries, but essential tools for navigating modern life.

At the same time, the importance of savings cannot be overstated. While credit can provide short-term relief or opportunity, savings remain the foundation of long-term financial resilience. Across the banking sector, savings campaigns and incentive-driven products are helping customers develop stronger financial habits and build a culture of discipline.

This balance between credit access and savings mobilisation is critical. Economies grow stronger when individuals are empowered not only to spend and borrow, but also to save and invest.

Still, technology alone cannot define the future of retail banking. Behind every mobile app, automated process or digital product is a human need that must be understood. This is why customer-centricity remains one of the most important drivers of retail banking success. Institutions that listen, adapt and respond to customer realities will continue to stand out. Indeed, the banks that will win will be the ones that will solve customers’ problems. “He who solves the customer’s problem, gets the customer’s money”

Equally important is the role of people within the banking system itself. Relationship managers, customer service teams and frontline staff remain essential in translating financial products into meaningful customer experiences. Their ability to guide, educate and support customers often determines whether banking becomes empowering or frustrating.

Ultimately, retail banking should be measured by more than the number of accounts opened or transactions processed. Its true value lies in the impact it makes, how effectively it enables individuals to solve problems, build security and unlock opportunities. Ultimately convenience has become the mark for the millennials, Gen Zs and the lower generations. This is because, convenience compounds more than interest. To achieve this, investment in technology will provide the necessary asks of our customers. Realising this imperative, the Bank has invested in an end to end customer on-boarding system that enable instant account opening across all account types.

As the financial landscape continues to evolve, the institutions that will lead are those that can balance innovation with inclusion, profitability with purpose, and digital efficiency with human understanding. In the years ahead, retail banking will not simply be about transactions. It will be about transformation and its ability to improve lives at scale.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.