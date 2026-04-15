Free Primary Healthcare programme to expand access, says Greater Accra Minister

Greater Accra Regional Minister, Linda Ocloo

The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Linda Ocloo, has said the government’s Free Primary Healthcare programme will make essential health services more accessible to people across the region, regardless of their insurance status.

Speaking at the launch of the policy at Shai Osudoku District Hospital, she explained that the initiative is designed to ensure that “every citizen and legal resident has access to essential healthcare services at the primary level regardless of their insurance status.”

Mrs Ocloo said the programme builds on efforts made over the years to improve healthcare delivery.

“Over the years, the government has taken steady steps to improve access to health care across the region,” she said.

“We have seen the building of CHPS compounds, the upgrading of health centres and the strengthening of our polyclinics to better serve our communities.”

She said that the new policy would bring care closer to communities and reduce the financial burden on families.

According to her, “the free primary healthcare initiative will make a real difference in the lives of our people. It will ease the burden on families and bring care closer to those who need it most.”

She added that the policy would encourage people to seek medical help earlier.

“It means that people will no longer have to worry so much about costs before seeking care. It means that help can come earlier when it’s needed,” she said.

The Minister stressed that the programme is intended to benefit people from all walks of life.

“It is about the mother here in Dodowa, the trader in Madina, the fisherman in Ada, the tomato seller in Ningo Prampram and about all of us knowing that when we need care, it will be there for us,” she said.

Mrs Ocloo also gave assurances that her office would work closely with local authorities to ensure the success of the initiative.

She said the regional administration would collaborate with Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies to strengthen primary healthcare services, improve sanitation and environmental health, and promote community participation.

“We understand that the success of this initiative will depend on all of us working together. I would like to assure you of our full support,” she said.

She called for a collective effort in implementing the programme.

“Together we can make this work. Together we can improve the lives of our people, and together we can build a healthier and stronger Ghana,” she said.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.