Acacia Insurance launches EdenCare to expand access to retail health cover

Acacia Health Insurance has officially launched EdenCare, a new retail health insurance product aimed at widening access to healthcare financing beyond Ghana’s traditional corporate insurance market.

Managing Director, Araba Asumanu, said the initiative is designed to address a critical gap in the country’s health insurance landscape, particularly for individuals without employer-sponsored coverage. She explained that the company identified a growing challenge among individuals who are forced to pay significant medical costs out of pocket when illness strikes.

“Until this point, private health insurance companies had provided health insurance solutions to the corporate market. We have not as yet moved into the retail space. We identified that there are people who have to cough up huge sums of money when they fall ill. Health financing is a real issue,” she noted.

According to her, EdenCare was developed to bridge this gap and provide more accessible protection for the wider population. A key feature of the product, she stressed, is immediate access to coverage, which distinguishes it from several existing retail health insurance offerings in the market.

“We thought of providing a product that would bridge the gap, a health insurance product, so that once you sign on to the health insurance plan, you can have access to healthcare in case the event happens. With EdenCare, you sign up today, you start enjoying cover today,” she said, adding that some products in the market require customers to wait months before benefits take effect.

Mrs. Asumanu also highlighted that EdenCare includes coverage for chronic diseases, which she described as a major differentiator. She further noted that policyholders will benefit from second medical opinions, a feature she believes improves healthcare decision-making.

“In addition to the no waiting period that we have, we cover chronic diseases. That is not something that is common in the market. Who wouldn’t want a second opinion for a diagnosis if you are not sure about that? Part of our cover is also for second medical opinion,” she stated.

Beyond treatment-focused coverage, she said the company is placing strong emphasis on preventive healthcare and wellness support. The product also integrates telemedicine services, allowing customers to consult healthcare professionals remotely from home or the workplace.

“We would rather invest in your well-being than leave things for you to fall sick and then start utilising the health insurance cover. So we invest in wellness. You can stay at home in the comfort of your office, wherever you are, and have a virtual consultation with our health service providers,” she added.

Acacia Insurance says EdenCare forms part of its broader strategy to deepen retail insurance penetration in Ghana while improving access to affordable and flexible healthcare coverage for individuals and families.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.