Accra Declaration pushes for tougher political finance laws across Africa

Participants at the High-Level Regional Convening on the Financialization of Politics in Africa

African policymakers, anti-corruption agencies, governance experts and civil society organisations have adopted the Accra Declaration on Regulating Financing of Politics to Advance Democratic Integrity in Africa, calling for coordinated continental action to strengthen transparency, accountability and integrity in political financing.

The declaration, adopted at the close of the High-Level Regional Convening on the Financialization of Politics in Africa held in Accra from July 14 to 16, warns that the growing influence of money in politics is threatening democratic governance across the continent and eroding public confidence in public institutions.

The three-day conference was organised by the Community of Practice on Money in Politics in Africa, in collaboration with the Open Society Foundations, the Ghana Centre for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana), Transparency International and the African Union Advisory Board Against Corruption (AUABC).

Protecting democratic integrity

Participants observed that although Africa has made significant democratic progress over the past three decades, increasing campaign costs, opaque political financing, corruption, illicit financial flows and state capture continue to undermine electoral integrity and democratic accountability.

The declaration stressed that democratic systems must remain accountable to citizens rather than financial interests.

"Democracy must serve the needs of the people. Political systems must serve citizens rather than donors, and political parties must be accountable to citizens and structured around participation, representation and public service."

It further emphasised that citizens have the right to know who finances political parties and candidates, how political funds are used and whether public policy decisions are influenced by private financial interests.

Call for reforms

The declaration urges African governments and institutions to strengthen laws governing political finance while safeguarding political freedoms, transparency and fair democratic competition.

Participants also called for broader political participation and encouraged the responsible use of technology to improve transparency, accountability and public oversight of political financing.

The declaration identifies political finance reform as an essential component of broader efforts to combat corruption, illicit financial flows and undue influence in governance.

Community of Practice

Participants reaffirmed support for the Community of Practice on Money in Politics in Africa, launched in Dakar, Senegal, in March 2026, describing it as a key platform for promoting collaboration, research, civic education and policy advocacy on political finance reforms across the continent.

According to the declaration, the Community of Practice will work closely with the African Union Advisory Board Against Corruption and other African Union institutions in developing a continental Model Law on Political Finance to guide member states in strengthening their legal and institutional frameworks.

The declaration calls on a wide range of stakeholders to support reforms, including the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), the African Union, Regional Economic Communities, national governments, parliaments, electoral management bodies, anti-corruption agencies, supreme audit institutions, political parties, candidates, financial institutions, technology companies, civil society organisations, the media, think tanks, election observer missions, development partners and citizens.

Participants stressed that sustained collaboration among these institutions would be essential to ensuring effective implementation of political finance reforms and strengthening democratic governance across Africa.

Commitment to implementation

To ensure the declaration translates into practical action, participants pledged to strengthen the Community of Practice as the principal platform for dialogue, peer learning, knowledge sharing and monitoring progress on political finance reforms.

They also reaffirmed their commitment to working with the African Union, regional organisations, governments, research institutions and development partners to advance reforms aimed at safeguarding democratic integrity.

The declaration concluded with a renewed commitment by participants to ensure that democratic governance across Africa remains accountable to citizens and responsive to the public interest rather than private financial influence.

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