Accra flood early warning system operational but still undergoing validation – Status report

Audio By Carbonatix
The Flood Early Warning System for Accra (FEWS-Accra) is now operational and generating updated rainfall forecasts every 10 minutes, but officials say the platform is still undergoing validation before it can be fully relied upon for flood response.
According to a status update issued on June 30, 2026, the system has been developed to help Accra anticipate heavy rainfall and flooding, improve emergency preparedness and reduce the impact of flood disasters across the capital.
FEWS-Accra currently generates rainfall forecasts at a two-kilometre spatial resolution using satellite data from Meteosat Third Generation and provides a forecasting lead time of between two and three hours.
The platform is being implemented collaboratively by the Ghana Hydrological Authority, the Ghana Meteorological Agency, the NADMO and the Water Resources Commission under the Greater Accra Resilient Integrated Development (GARID) Project.
Officials said the system uses Delft-FEWS, an integrated forecasting platform that imports and processes weather and hydrological data, generates flood forecasts and issues automated alerts.
Although the platform is operational, technical teams from the implementing agencies are still carrying out a series of validation exercises before full implementation.
These include threshold testing, sensor and data transmission checks, last-mile communication assessments, as well as simulation and emergency response drills.
As part of the validation process, a limited simulation exercise was conducted at the Ga East District Assembly in May 2026 to assess how quickly NADMO could respond to flood alerts.
Project officials also engaged selected media organisations in November 2025 to explore how warning messages could be disseminated more effectively to the public. Based on feedback from that exercise, additional communication channels are now being considered.
Among the options under review are automated push and pull SMS alert systems to improve the speed and reach of flood warnings.
Officials said discussions are also underway on which implementing agency will absorb the operational costs of the messaging platform once the World Bank-funded GARID Project comes to an end.
"So far, the results are promising and we hope to set up a platform for the editors of the various media houses to support in the dissemination of warning alerts," the update stated.
The system combines four key elements: satellite-based rainfall nowcasting, hydrological and hydraulic flood modelling, neighbourhood-level risk communication, and stakeholder coordination.
Its development has also been supported by the installation of additional automatic weather stations, telemetry rain gauges and ultrasonic water-level sensors across the Greater Accra Region.
The project was initiated in response to the devastating June 3, 2015 floods, which claimed 159 lives and highlighted the need for a more robust flood forecasting and warning system.
Once fully validated, FEWS-Accra is expected to provide advance warnings of flood-prone areas following heavy rainfall, giving emergency agencies and residents valuable time to prepare and respond.
Latest Stories
-
Accra flood early warning system operational but still undergoing validation – Status report
59 seconds
-
M.anifest calls out Ebo Noah as ‘charlatan’ capitalising on Accra floods
7 minutes
-
No fueling in flooded stations – NPA rolls out strict safety measures
21 minutes
-
NPA cuts fuel price floors ahead of July pricing window as petrol, diesel and LPG expected to become cheaper
1 hour
-
Ntim Fordjour sympathises with flood victims, urges swift government intervention
1 hour
-
They were taken in the darkness of the night; their legacies continue to light the path of justice
2 hours
-
Woman, two children die in Dome flood tragedy as death toll rises
2 hours
-
No drainage system could have stopped Accra flood disaster – Muntaka
2 hours
-
Mahama blames climate change, blocked drains and unplanned development for Accra floods
2 hours
-
GNFS rescues 479 people as floods, fires and building collapse trigger wave of emergencies
2 hours
-
What is wrong with us: The future did not fail us. We failed the future
2 hours
-
Deadly flood alert came at 11pm when ‘most Ghanaians were asleep’ – Interior Minister
2 hours
-
Ntim Fordjour calls for coordinated national rescue operation as Accra battles floods
2 hours
-
Ntim Fordjour calls for one-week disaster emergency declaration as floods overwhelm Accra
3 hours
-
Boakye Agyarko ends Bono East tour, rallies NPP to unite ahead of 2028 polls
3 hours