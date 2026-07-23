Afenyo-Markin accuses government of economic failures, questions impact of 2026 Mid-Year Budget Review

The Minority Leader in Parliament, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has launched a critique of the government’s economic management, accusing the Finance Minister, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, of failing to address the concerns of ordinary Ghanaians despite presenting the 2026 Mid-Year Budget Review.

Speaking shortly after the Finance Minister’s presentation to Parliament on Thursday, July 23, Mr Afenyo-Markin questioned the government’s spending priorities, its handling of key sectors of the economy and what he described as a lack of meaningful relief for citizens facing economic difficulties.

He challenged the Finance Minister’s presentation, arguing that the true measure of a Finance Minister should not only be based on expenditure figures but on the impact of government policies on the lives of Ghanaians.

“You see, the true measure of a finance minister is not how much he spends,” Mr Afenyo-Markin said.

The Minority Leader also raised concerns about what he described as inconsistencies in figures provided by government officials regarding funds released for certain programmes.

“His deputy minister told the nation that 1.6 billion was released to the Agric minister. Today, he says only 1.1 billion,” he alleged.

Mr Afenyo-Markin criticised the government for what he described as a lack of concrete policy measures for cocoa farmers, saying the sector had been neglected.

“Throughout his review, there was no policy announcement for the cocoa sector. The 4 million farmers, the 4 million cocoa farmers are suffering,” he said.

He argued that since Dr Ato Forson assumed responsibility as supervising minister for cocoa-related matters, farmers had continued to face hardship.

“This Finance Minister, since he took over as a supervising minister responsible for cocoa, we have seen suffering and wailing, and he comes here to lament,” he stated.

The Minority Leader also accused the government of ignoring previous warnings from the opposition regarding its economic decisions, particularly the gold-for-reserves initiative.

According to Mr Afenyo-Markin, the Minority had raised concerns about the charges associated with the policy but the government failed to take their advice.

“When GoldBod and Bank of Ghana charges on the gold for reserve policy was at 15%, we cautioned him. He didn’t listen,” he said.

He claimed the eventual reduction of charges following engagement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) came after losses had already been incurred.

“Later, IMF forced them to reduce it to 9%. Three days ago, the governor announced that he was no more going to participate in this gold for reserve. It’s too late today,” he added.

He questioned the government’s claim of prudent economic management, alleging that the policy had resulted in significant financial losses.

“You’ve already incurred losses of 9.6 billion. That is what IMF told you. And you come here, you’re saying prudent management of the economy. Really?” he asked.

The Minority Leader described the Mid-Year Budget Review as lacking practical solutions to the economic challenges facing citizens.

“Mr Speaker, this review is full of English with empty payment,” he said, arguing that government’s claims of financial achievements did not reflect conditions on the ground.

He further alleged that government payments had favoured party supporters rather than addressing broader national needs.

“The payment he said he’s done. He said they’ve done some payment. Why didn’t he give it to you? You’ve paid your party members. You’ve paid your party members. The monies have gone to your party members,” he claimed.

Mr Afenyo-Markin also criticised the government’s implementation of the Nkoko Nkitinkiti initiative, claiming the programme had lost its original purpose.

“The Nkoko Nkitinkiti project has now become protien,” he said, adding that the initiative had become politicised.

The Minority Leader also challenged government’s allocation of resources towards the 24-hour economy programme, questioning why similar attention was not being given to healthcare infrastructure.

“If you come here and you say 24-hour market. 24-hour market at 42 million cedis. And you’ve abandoned Agenda 111. The hospitals, that should be your priority,” he said.

He questioned the decision to spend money on market expansion projects while hospital development remained a concern.

“When there are no hospitals, how do you say you are consulting markets?” he asked.

Mr Afenyo-Markin also alleged that assemblies were being required to use their own allocations to support the 24-hour economy programme.

“Meanwhile you are using the assemblies, their own allocation, to pay for the 24-hour economy,” he claimed.

Beyond economic issues, the Minority Leader accused the government of engaging in what he described as political persecution.

“What we are experiencing in this country is persecution, persecution, persecution,” he said.

He alleged that opposition figures and individuals associated with the New Patriotic Party (NPP) were being targeted, citing the cases of former Ashanti Regional Chairman Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, and Kamila Al-Hassan.

“Wontumi is a political prisoner? Mr Speaker, Kamila AlHassan, a young mother of three, is also a political prisoner?” he questioned.

He warned against what he described as attempts to silence opposition voices and said the Minority would continue to hold government accountable.

“You can decide to imprison every MP. It will not shut us down. We will criticise you,” he said.

Despite his criticism, Mr Afenyo-Markin acknowledged what he described as a positive aspect of the Finance Minister’s presentation — the recognition of digitalisation reforms introduced under the previous NPP administration.

“We welcome the reforms by the Finance Minister. And for the first time, he did something patriotic by acknowledging the digitalisation reforms we introduced in government payments,” he said.

He commended Dr Ato Forson for recognising those measures but insisted that government needed to deliver more tangible results.

“We commend you for acknowledging NPP. We commend you. But you can do better,” he added.

Mr Afenyo-Markin also criticised government’s record on job creation and private sector confidence, arguing that businesses and young people were struggling.

He accused the government of abandoning previous industrialisation initiatives without presenting adequate alternatives.

“You cancelled the 1D1F, which was a great opportunity for the private sector. In its place, no policy alternative,” he said.

He also criticised increases in electricity tariffs and questioned how the government intended to expand economic activity under such conditions.

“Electricity tariffs have gone up almost 30%. Then you get up and say you are promoting 24-hour economy,” he stated.

The Minority Leader claimed that public sector job losses had worsened unemployment among young people.

“You have sacked public sector workers. Many of the Ghanaian youth lost their jobs,” he alleged.

Mr Afenyo-Markin concluded by insisting that the Minority would continue to scrutinise government expenditure and demand accountability.

“We are not interested in the books. We are interested in the economy in our pockets. People are suffering, Mr Speaker. People need jobs,” he said.

He also warned the government against complacency, predicting political consequences if it failed to address citizens’ concerns.

“The good news is that you are on your way to opposition. So you should begin thinking,” he said.

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