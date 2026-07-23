Ato Forson promises open communication on Ghana’s economy and public finances

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Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson has assured Ghanaians that the government will continue to communicate openly about the state of the country’s public finances, insisting that honesty, accountability and fiscal discipline are essential to sustaining economic progress.
Speaking during the presentation of the 2026 Mid-Year Budget Review to Parliament on Thursday, July 23, Dr Forson said the government would provide accurate information about the economy, regardless of whether the situation presented positive developments or difficult realities.
"We will tell you the truth about the state of our public finances, whether the news is welcome or difficult," the Finance Minister said.
Dr Forson stated that the government would avoid concealing economic challenges while also refraining from overstating its achievements, stressing that credibility in financial management depends on transparency.
"We will neither conceal our challenges nor exaggerate our successes," he added.
According to the Finance Minister, trust between government and citizens is built through truthful communication and responsible management of national resources.
"Trust is built on truth, and truth must remain the foundation of sound economic management," Dr Forson said.
Dr Forson noted that while government recognises the progress made in improving economic conditions, the priority must now shift towards protecting those gains and ensuring they benefit future generations.
"Our responsibility now is not merely to celebrate these gains but to preserve them for future generations," he stated.
He emphasised that economic recovery and stability require more than short-term achievements, adding that the country must maintain policies that safeguard progress over the long term.
The Finance Minister further argued that economic stability should not be viewed as a permanent achievement once attained, but as an ongoing responsibility that requires constant attention.
"Economic stability is not an event. It is a duty renewed every day through prudent stewardship, fiscal discipline and unwavering accountability," Dr Forson said.
He stressed that maintaining stability would require continued commitment to responsible public finance management, careful use of state resources and adherence to principles of accountability.
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