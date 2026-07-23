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Full text: 2026 Mid-Year Budget Review

Source: Clara Seshie  
  23 July 2026 5:49pm
Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson
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The Minister of Finance, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, presented the 2026 Mid-Year Budget Review to Parliament on Thursday, July 23, highlighting what he described as strong signs of economic recovery under the Mahama administration.

According to the Finance Minister, Ghana's economy is on a steady path to recovery, with key macroeconomic indicators showing significant improvement.

He said the Ghana cedi has stabilised and attributed the country's improving economic performance to what he called "superior economic management", insisting that the recovery is the result of deliberate policy decisions rather than luck or external support.

Dr Forson also announced that the policy rate has fallen to 14 per cent, a development he said is creating a more favourable environment for businesses. According to him, lower interest rates will enable investors and businesses to borrow more affordably, expand their operations and create jobs.

He said that the government's economic reforms are beginning to yield results and assured Ghanaians that "Ghana is not going back under President Mahama," but is instead "moving forward steadily."

Read the full Budget Statement below

2026 Mid-Year Fiscal Policy Review Speech_FinalDownload

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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