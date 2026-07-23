Video: Finance Minister presents 2026 mid-year budget review

Audio By Carbonatix
Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson was in Parliament to present the 2026 Mid-Year Budget Review on Thursday, July 23, outlining the government's fiscal performance during the first half of the year and its economic policy direction for the remaining months of 2026.
The review was expected to assess the economy's performance against the targets set in the 2026 budget, which sought to transition Ghana from macroeconomic stabilisation to sustained economic growth while maintaining fiscal discipline.
Since the budget was presented in November 2025, key economic indicators have shown stronger-than-expected performance, with inflation declining to 5.3 per cent, alongside improvements in fiscal consolidation, the external sector and debt sustainability.
The Mid-Year Budget Review is regarded as a key fiscal policy statement because it provides insight into government spending priorities, borrowing plans and the broader economic outlook.
Businesses, investors and development partners are expected to monitor the details closely for signals on inflation, interest rates, exchange rate stability and any adjustments to expenditure allocations or financing strategies for the rest of the year.
Watch the event below:
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