You are on the way to opposition in 2028 – Afenyo-Markin tells NDC

The Minority Leader in Parliament, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has predicted that the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) will return to opposition in 2028, accusing the government of failing to meet the expectations of Ghanaians despite its economic interventions.

Speaking shortly after Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson presented the 2026 Mid-Year Budget Review to Parliament on Thursday, July 23, Mr Afenyo-Markin launched a strong critique of the government’s economic management and warned that citizens would judge the administration based on their lived experiences.

He said the government’s performance did not reflect the economic progress highlighted in the Finance Minister’s presentation and argued that growing public dissatisfaction could have political consequences.

“The good news is that you are on your way to opposition. So you should begin thinking,” Mr Afenyo-Markin said.

The Minority Leader’s comments formed part of a broader response in which he challenged the government’s spending priorities, questioned its handling of key sectors of the economy and accused it of failing to provide meaningful relief to ordinary Ghanaians.

Mr Afenyo-Markin argued that the performance of a Finance Minister should not be judged solely by the amount of money spent but by the impact of government policies on citizens.

“You see, the true measure of a finance minister is not how much he spends,” he said.

He questioned whether the government’s economic policies had translated into improved livelihoods, employment opportunities and greater confidence among businesses.

The Minority Leader also raised concerns over what he described as inconsistencies in the government’s financial disclosures regarding funds released for agricultural programmes.

“His deputy minister told the nation that 1.6 billion was released to the Agric minister. Today, he says only 1.1 billion,” he alleged.

Mr Afenyo-Markin criticised the government for what he described as inadequate attention to the cocoa sector, arguing that cocoa farmers had not received sufficient support.

“Throughout his review, there was no policy announcement for the cocoa sector. The 4 million farmers, the 4 million cocoa farmers are suffering,” he stated.

He claimed that farmers had continued to experience difficulties since Dr Ato Forson assumed responsibility as supervising minister for cocoa-related matters.

“This Finance Minister, since he took over as a supervising minister responsible for cocoa, we have seen suffering and wailing, and he comes here to lament,” he said.

The Minority Leader also criticised the government’s management of the gold-for-reserves policy, claiming that the administration ignored warnings from the opposition.

According to him, the Minority had raised concerns about charges associated with the programme, but the government failed to act.

“When GoldBod and Bank of Ghana charges on the gold for reserve policy were at 15%, we cautioned him. He didn’t listen,” he said.

He alleged that subsequent adjustments to the policy, including a reduction in charges following engagements involving the International Monetary Fund (IMF), came after financial losses had already been incurred.

“Later, the IMF forced them to reduce it to 9%. Three days ago, the governor announced that he was no longer going to participate in this gold for reserve. It’s too late today,” he added.

Questioning the government’s claim of prudent economic management, Mr Afenyo-Markin alleged that the policy had caused significant financial losses.

“You’ve already incurred losses of 9.6 billion. That is what the IMF told you. And you come here, you’re saying prudent management of the economy. Really?” he asked.

The Minority Leader described the Mid-Year Budget Review as lacking practical measures to address the economic challenges facing citizens.

“Mr Speaker, this review is full of English with empty payment,” he said.

He argued that government’s claims of economic achievements did not correspond with the experiences of many Ghanaians dealing with financial pressures.

Mr Afenyo-Markin also alleged that government payments had been directed towards party supporters rather than serving broader national interests.

“The payment he said he’s done. He said they’ve done some payment. Why didn’t he give it to you? You’ve paid your party members. You’ve paid your party members. The monies have gone to your party members,” he claimed.

The Minority Leader questioned the government’s decision to allocate resources to the 24-hour economy programme while raising concerns about the state of healthcare infrastructure.

“If you come here and you say 24-hour market. 24-hour market at 42 million cedis. And you’ve abandoned Agenda 111. The hospitals, that should be your priority,” he said.

He questioned why investments were being made in market expansion projects when some health facilities remained incomplete.

“When there are no hospitals, how do you say you are consulting markets?” he asked.

Mr Afenyo-Markin also alleged that local assemblies were being required to use their own allocations to support the 24-hour economy initiative.

“Meanwhile you are using the assemblies, their own allocation, to pay for the 24-hour economy,” he claimed.

Allegation of political persecution

Beyond economic concerns, the Minority Leader accused the government of engaging in political persecution, claiming opposition figures and critics were being targeted.

“What we are experiencing in this country is persecution, persecution, persecution,” he said.

He cited the cases of former Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, and Kamila Al-Hassan as examples of what he described as political victimisation.

“Wontumi is a political prisoner? Mr Speaker, Kamila Al-Hassan, a young mother of three, is also a political prisoner?” he questioned.

He warned that attempts to suppress opposition voices would not prevent the Minority from carrying out its constitutional role.

“You can decide to imprison every MP. It will not shut us down. We will criticise you,” he said.

Acknowledgement of digital reforms

Despite his criticisms, Mr Afenyo-Markin acknowledged what he described as a positive aspect of the Finance Minister’s presentation — the recognition of digitalisation reforms introduced under the previous NPP administration.

“We welcome the reforms by the Finance Minister. And for the first time, he did something patriotic by acknowledging the digitalisation reforms we introduced in government payments,” he said.

He commended Dr Ato Forson for recognising those initiatives but urged the government to do more.

“We commend you for acknowledging the NPP. We commend you. But you can do better,” he added.

Mr Afenyo-Markin also accused the government of failing to create enough jobs and restore confidence among businesses.

He criticised the cancellation of the One District One Factory (1D1F) programme, arguing that the government had failed to provide a stronger alternative for industrial development.

“You cancelled the 1D1F, which was a great opportunity for the private sector. In its place, no policy alternative,” he said.

He also questioned how the government intended to expand the 24-hour economy while businesses faced rising electricity costs.

“Electricity tariffs have gone up almost 30%. Then you get up and say you are promoting a 24-hour economy,” he stated.

The Minority Leader further alleged that public sector job losses had worsened unemployment among young people.

“You have sacked public sector workers. Many of the Ghanaian youth lost their jobs,” he claimed.

Mr Afenyo-Markin concluded by insisting that the Minority would continue to scrutinise government expenditure and demand accountability.

“We are not interested in the books. We are interested in the economy in our pockets. People are suffering, Mr Speaker. People need jobs,” he said.

He warned the government that failure to address citizens’ concerns could affect its political fortunes ahead of the 2028 general elections.

“The good news is that you are on your way to opposition. So you should begin thinking,” he reiterated.

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