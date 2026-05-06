Africa must shape the future of global finance, not just follow — BoG Governor

Audio By Carbonatix
The Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG), Dr Johnson Pandit Asiama, has urged African policymakers and industry leaders to take a leading role in shaping the future of global finance, rather than remaining passive participants.
Speaking at the 3i Africa Summit in Accra, he said the continent has reached a critical juncture where deliberate action and coordination will determine its place in the evolving global financial system.
“The question before us is straightforward: will Africa simply adopt the next phase of finance, or will Africa help to shape it?” he asked.
Dr Asiama highlighted Africa’s progress in expanding financial inclusion, noting that the widespread adoption of digital financial services—particularly mobile money and branchless banking—has laid a solid foundation for further transformation.
“Africa has made steady progress in expanding access to finance… approximately 49% of adults in Sub-Saharan Africa now have access to digital financial accounts,” he stated.
However, he cautioned that the focus must now shift from access to impact, stressing the need to translate inclusion into meaningful economic outcomes.
“Access must translate into scale and access must translate into value,” he emphasised.
According to the BoG Governor, the next phase of digital finance will depend on how effectively African countries integrate systems, harmonise policies, and build trust across borders.
“The challenge is no longer building systems. It is connecting them,” he said.
He further underscored the importance of strong partnerships, sustained investment, and policy alignment in driving this transformation across the continent.
“Our goal must be to ensure that these pillars are not only articulated, but effectively applied through strong partnerships and sustained investment,” he noted.
Dr Asiama also stressed that Africa’s digital financial ecosystem must evolve towards maturity, guided by discipline, transparency, and competitiveness.
“A strong financial system is not defined by activity alone. It is defined by discipline, transparency and competitiveness,” he explained.
He concluded that while Africa has made significant strides, the continent now has a unique opportunity to influence the direction of global finance—provided it moves beyond participation to leadership.
“Africa has reached a point where participation is no longer the ambition—leadership is,” he declared.
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