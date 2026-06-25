Africa Sports Alliance uses tennis to drive youth empowerment and social change

For nearly a decade, Africa Sports Alliance (ASA) has been at the forefront of using sport as a catalyst for social change, championing equal opportunities and youth empowerment across Ghana.

Founded eight years ago, the non-governmental organisation continues to demonstrate that tennis is far more than a recreational activity but also a powerful tool for cognitive development, education and economic advancement.

Guided by its core strategy, ASA believes that every child who steps onto the court with a racquet is developing critical life skills.

This vision came to life during a recent outreach programme at Teshie Lekma 1 Junior High School, held in partnership with the KGL Foundation. The initiative brought 20 beneficiaries face-to-face with the transformative power of sport through engaging interactions and mentorship.

At the event, the Founder of Africa Sports Alliance, Naa Shika Adu, a former professional women’s tennis player, delivered an inspiring address to the students.

Drawing from her personal journey and professional experience, she emphasised that sports is both practical and theoretical, with dimensions that vary depending on the discipline.

In her remarks she challenged long-standing misconceptions about athletes, particularly the notion that sportsmen and women in Ghana lack education.

According to her, sports actively contribute to intellectual growth by enhancing cognitive abilities, sharpening critical thinking, and instilling discipline.

“Being an athlete requires immense hard work and dedication,” she noted.

“Training the human body is one of the most demanding tasks, and excellence in sports demands persistence and resilience.”

I encourage you all to embrace leadership roles, to remain curious, and to continue learning both on and off the field while chasing your dreams.

Beyond mentorship and advocacy, Africa Sports Alliance is actively creating pathways for youth employment through structured programmes in volunteerism, coaching, player development, sports science, and athlete support services.

These initiatives aim to equip young people with practical skills while fostering a new generation of sports professionals. To date, 20 young beneficiaries have participated in ASA's youth employment programme, receiving hands-on training and exposure to career opportunities within the sports ecosystem.

As African Sport Alliance (ASA) expands its impact, Naa Shika Adu is calling on key stakeholders, including corporate organizations, National Sport Association, Youth Employment Agency, development partners, government agencies, and individuals to support its mission of transforming lives through sport.

By partnering with ASA, stakeholders can play a vital role in creating opportunities for young people, promoting education through sport, and building a stronger, more inclusive future. Interested partners and volunteers are encouraged to join the movement and invest in the next generation of leaders both on and off the court.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.