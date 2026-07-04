Injury ends Williams’ Wimbledon comeback

Audio By Carbonatix
Serena Williams has pulled out of her planned Wimbledon doubles appearance with older sister Venus because of a knee injury.
The American pair, who are six-time doubles champions at the All England Club, were scheduled to reunite on a Grand Slam court for the first time since 2022 later on Saturday.
However, 44-year-old Serena Williams is not fit enough to play after picking up a knee problem during her defeat by Australia's Maya Joint on Tuesday.
The 23-time Grand Slam singles champion did not speak to the media following the match, with Wimbledon organisers saying she was "not able to undertake" her duties.
"I'm heartbroken to have to withdraw from doubles," said Serena in a post on Instagram, external.
"Coming back to compete again has been a gift, and the opportunity to play alongside Venus once more meant the world to me.
"I did everything I could to be ready, but unfortunately my knee just isn't ready to compete."
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