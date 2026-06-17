Agri-Impact CEO meets Israeli Ambassador to strengthen agricultural innovation partnership

Agri-Impact Limited has held high-level discussions with the Ambassador of Israel to Ghana, Roey Gilad, to strengthen cooperation in key areas of Ghana’s agricultural sector, including greenhouse farming, aquaculture, irrigation, and agricultural innovation.

The meeting was led by Agri-Impact Chief Executive Officer, Dr Daniel Fahene Acquaye, who headed a delegation from the agribusiness firm. The delegation included Deputy CEO Mrs Juliana Asante-Dartey, Chief Agribusiness Architect Larry Selorm Amekuse, and Head of Greenhouse & Innovations Prince Kofi Boateng.

According to the company, the discussions focused on identifying opportunities for deeper collaboration to support sustainable agricultural growth, accelerate technology adoption and attract increased investment into Ghana’s agribusiness industry.

The engagement follows the Ghana–Israel Agribusiness Innovation Forum, which was jointly organised by the Embassy of Israel in Ghana and Agri-Impact Limited on May 6, 2026, in Accra.

The forum brought together stakeholders from Ghana’s tomato and soybean value chains to examine innovative solutions, forge strategic partnerships and explore investment opportunities aimed at transforming the agricultural sector.

Officials noted that cooperation between Ghanaian agribusinesses and international partners remains critical to addressing productivity challenges, improving food security and enhancing the competitiveness of local agricultural value chains.

Agri-Impact said partnerships that promote innovation, knowledge exchange and investment are helping to build a more productive, resilient and globally competitive agribusiness sector in Ghana.

The company expressed optimism that continued engagement with Israeli partners would facilitate the adoption of advanced agricultural technologies and best practices to boost yields and improve efficiency across the sector.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.