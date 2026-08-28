Ahmadiyya elders urged to lead moral crusade in digital age, warns against rising religious tensions

The Ameer and Missionary-in-Charge of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Mission in Ghana, Maulvi Noor Mohammed Bin Salih, together with the Upper West Regional Minister, Charles Lwanga Puozuing, have called on citizens, particularly religious elders, to champion moral discipline, responsible digital engagement and national cohesion.

Speaking at the National Convention (Ijtema) of Majlis Ansarullah Ghana, the elders’ wing of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, held at the Nusrat Jahan Ahmadiyya College of Education in Wa, the two leaders stressed that the rapid evolution of digital platforms demands conscious moral restraint to safeguard the nation’s peace.

The convention, which brought together thousands of delegates from Ghana, Nigeria, Benin and Burkina Faso, was held under the theme: “Upholding Moral Excellence in the Digital Age: The Role of Ansarullah.”

Addressing the gathering, Ameer Maulvi Noor Mohammed Bin Salih expressed concern over what he described as emerging rhetoric and growing intolerance threatening Ghana’s longstanding religious harmony.

“Of late, there are drums of war being beaten in our country, and unfortunately, those drums are coming from religious fronts,” Maulvi Bin Salih cautioned. “Religion misapplied can undo a whole community, a whole nation, the whole of mankind.”

He explained that true morality is an intentional and conscious act aimed at fostering the common good and preserving human dignity, rather than merely expressing an outward religious identity.

“Under no circumstances should any Ahmadi Muslim retort insults to anybody on the basis that someone has insulted your Prophet or your leaders,” he charged, pointing to the forbearance of the Holy Prophet Muhammad as a standard of conduct. “We must use our values to win the pleasure of our Lord and build our country with peace, love, and mutual affection.”

Turning to local development challenges, the Ameer also lamented the deteriorating state of the highway network linking southern Ghana to the Upper West Region.

He expressed solidarity with citizens of the region who have petitioned the government to urgently address the poor state of roads in the area.

As the guest speaker, Upper West Regional Minister Charles Lwanga Puozuing highlighted the opportunities created by the digital revolution while cautioning against the risks associated with its misuse.

He said digital platforms have created opportunities for connectivity and knowledge sharing but also facilitate the spread of disinformation, hate speech and indecency.

“Our challenge is not technology itself; the challenge is how we use technology and the values that guide our use of it,” Puozuing noted. “Moral excellence must extend beyond our physical lives into our digital lives. We must ask ourselves: What do we post? What do we share? What do we endorse?”

The Regional Minister tasked the elders of Ansarullah with mentoring young people rather than simply condemning their online habits.

“The answer to the challenges of the digital age is not a rejection of technology, but the development of responsible digital citizenship founded on strong moral principles,” he said.

He added that parents, religious leaders and teachers must equip the younger generation with the judgment needed to distinguish between information and misinformation, as well as freedom and irresponsibility.

Mr Puozuing urged the delegates not to allow the convention to end as a mere ceremonial gathering, but to return to their communities, workplaces and families as active ambassadors of peace, integrity and disciplined leadership.

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