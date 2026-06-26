AkoFresh CEO wins $100,000 OPEC Fund Youth Entrepreneurship Award

Founder and Chief Executive Officer of AkoFresh, Mathias Charles Yabe, has won the Youth Entrepreneurship Award at the OPEC Fund's 2026 Annual Award for Development.

The award, valued at US$100,000, was presented in recognition of AkoFresh's innovative efforts to address post-harvest losses and strengthen food security among rural farming communities in Ghana through sustainable agricultural solutions.

The company provides solar-powered cold storage, refrigerated transport, farmer training, and market access to help rural farmers reduce post-harvest losses, improve incomes, and strengthen food security.

The initiative highlights how youth-led entrepreneurship is advancing climate resilience and inclusive rural development.

Accepting the award in Vienna, Austria, Mathias Charles Yabe encouraged young innovators to remain committed to their aspirations despite challenges.

“To every young person with a dream that feels too big, too difficult, or too early, keep going. The world needs your ideas, your energy, and your determination,” he noted.

Mr Yabe expressed appreciation to the OPEC Fund for empowering youth-driven innovation and creating opportunities for young entrepreneurs to contribute to sustainable development.

"Thank you to the OPEC Fund for believing in youth-led innovation and for creating this platform to empower the next generation to build a more inclusive and sustainable future," he added.

Mathias was among three young innovators from various parts of the world to be awarded the OPEC Fund Annual Award for Development.

Revamped for the OPEC Fund’s 50th anniversary, the award now recognises excellence across three categories: Transformational Impact, Innovation for Development, and Youth Entrepreneurship.

The Transformational Impact Award, valued at US$450,000, was presented to Fundación Plan International España for DESFERS, an initiative supporting women in the Sahel through renewable energy, skills training, and access to financing.

The Innovation for Development Award, valued at US$250,000, was received by iFarmer Limited for its work with smallholder farmers in Bangladesh.

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