Ambassador Prof Yaw Safo Boafo

It is with profound sadness and heavy hearts that the Boafo Family announces the passing of His Excellency Ambassador Professor Yaw Safo Boafo, who peacefully transitioned to glory on 8th April 2026.

He was a distinguished statesman and a pillar of our nation, serving with unwavering integrity, wisdom, and an enduring commitment to public service.

Throughout an illustrious career spanning more than four decades, he held several pivotal positions, including serving as Ghana’s Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Republic of Côte d’Ivoire during the Kufuor Administration.

He also served as the Former Board Chairman of the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund), Former Chairman of the Volta River Authority (VRA), and Former Pro-Vice Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast, leaving an indelible mark on Ghana’s educational, governance, and institutional landscape.

Beyond his professional accomplishments, Professor Yaw Safo Boafo will be remembered as a mentor to many and a voice of wisdom and reason during times of national significance. His legacy of selfless service, patriotism, and dedication will continue to inspire future generations of leaders.

In honour of his remarkable life and service, a One-Week Observance will be held on Wednesday, 6th June, 2026, at The Methodist Church Ghana, New Achimota Circuit – St. John Society (Tantra Hill) at 7:00 a.m.

May his gentle soul rest in perfect peace.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Tags:

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.