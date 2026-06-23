Ara Ẹni releases ‘For My Matter’ as Ghana rallies behind Black Stars’ World Cup campaign

Ghanaians around the world are still celebrating the Black Stars’ stoppage-time winner against Panama in their World Cup opener, and gospel-soul artiste Ara Ẹni has released her new single, For My Matter.

Produced by Daniels Andrew, popularly known as Tbeatz, the uplifting Afrobeats gospel song carries a message of faith and hope: no matter what one is facing, God can put His hand on the situation and turn it around for good.

The release coincides with the wave of optimism following Ghana’s dramatic victory over Panama on June 17. According to the singer, For My Matter reflects the spirit of perseverance and triumph for people who continue to push forward and hold on to faith.

Alongside the single, Ara Ẹni has launched the Pass the Ball of Hope campaign, making her first official pass to the Black Stars before kick-off and joining many Ghanaians on social media who sent messages of encouragement to the national team ahead of the match.

The campaign encourages fans to share a short video, testimony, breakthrough story, word of encouragement, or simply a praise dance to For My Matter, before tagging another person to continue the chain. Participants are encouraged to celebrate victories of every kind, from securing a new job and graduating to simply making it through a difficult week.

“I passed the ball to the Black Stars before that match even kicked off,” said Ara Ẹni. “I wasn’t alone — so many of us, back home and in the diaspora, were sending them strength before we knew how it would end. We’re so proud of them for sneaking in that goal and securing the three points. Breakthrough can come when it looks impossible, and it’s never wrong to dance in advance. God can turn the point of breakdown into a breakthrough!

“Right now all eyes are on Ghana vs England and Croatia. We’ll have them in prayer and send them our love and support.

“Win or lose from here, we’ve already won, just by coming together like this. We, as Ghana, took the first African win of World Cup 2026. No one can take that away from us.”

“Ghana, Ghana, Black Stars, Black Stars, Osey yie!” she shouted.

Ghana will next face England on June 23 in Boston before taking on Croatia on June 27 in Philadelphia, with hopes of reaching the knockout stages for the first time since 2010.

Ara Ẹni, born Olufunmilola Serwa Babalola, is a Ghanaian-Nigerian-American singer-songwriter and senior software engineer whose music is rooted in R&B and contemporary worship. She is now expanding into Afrobeats with her latest release.

Born in the United States to Ghanaian and Nigerian parents, she attended Tema Parents’ Association School, Roman Ridge School and Wesley Girls’ High School in Cape Coast before earning a Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science from the Rochester Institute of Technology in the United States.

Her catalogue includes I Just Wanna Worship, To The Girl and It Was You, all produced by Daniels Andrew (Tbeatz). She can be followed on social media via @araenimusic for updates.

Listen to ‘For My Matter’ here.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.