Asuansi Technical Institute inaugurates new board of governors to drive a new era of transformation

A historic chapter has been opened at Asuansi Technical Institute (ASUTECH), Ghana’s first technical institution and one of the pioneers of technical education in the West African sub-region, as the school officially inaugurated a new Board of Governors to provide strategic leadership, strengthen governance, and accelerate institutional transformation.

The inauguration marks a renewed commitment to preserving ASUTECH’s rich legacy while repositioning the institution to meet the evolving demands of industry, technology, and national development.

For decades, ASUTECH has stood as a cornerstone of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) in Ghana, producing engineers, technicians, innovators, and skilled professionals who have contributed immensely to the country’s industrial growth and development.

The colourful ceremony brought together distinguished dignitaries, including His Royal Majesty Emintsiminim Otu XI, Omanhene of the Abura Traditional Area; the Central Regional Director of TVET; the District Director of Education for Abura-Asebu; the District Magistrate; political leaders; traditional authorities; the Chairman of the Asuansi Old Students Association (ATOSA); staff; students; alumni; and other stakeholders.

In his welcome address, the Principal of Asuansi Technical Institute, Mr Ishmael Arthur, warmly welcomed guests on behalf of Management, staff, and students.

He expressed appreciation to the outgoing Board of Governors for their dedicated service and contributions toward the progress of the institution.

The Principal also highlighted key achievements, ongoing development initiatives, and challenges confronting the school, particularly the need for improved infrastructure, modern training facilities, and enhanced resources to support quality technical education.

He emphasised that the newly constituted Board has a critical role to play in addressing these challenges through strategic leadership, stakeholder engagement, and resource mobilisation to create an environment that supports innovation, skills development, and excellence.

Chairing the ceremony, His Royal Majesty Emintsiminim Otu XI expressed his delight at being part of the occasion, describing it as a nostalgic moment due to his connection as an alumnus of the institution.

He encouraged the new Board to remain united, focused, and committed to its mandate while avoiding complacency in the pursuit of advancing ASUTECH.

A major highlight of the event was the swearing-in and confirmation of Dr Patrick Essien as the Board Chairman of Asuansi Technical Institute.

Dr. Essien, a proud member of the ASUTECH 1997 year group, is a renowned TVET and STEM expert, Founder of Molex Foundation Africa, Senior Lecturer at the University of Cape Coast, and currently the Deputy Director in charge of Mining at the Environmental Protection Authority (EPA).

In his acceptance speech, Dr Patrick Essien expressed deep gratitude to the ASUTECH community for the confidence reposed in him and pledged to provide visionary leadership that will advance the institution’s development agenda.

He acknowledged the infrastructural deficit facing the school and stressed the need for collective action involving government, industry, alumni, development partners, Management, staff, and students to restore ASUTECH to its rightful position as a leading technical institution.

Dr. Essien emphasised that the history of technical education in Ghana is closely linked to ASUTECH and therefore the institution deserves special attention and investment to protect its legacy and strengthen its future.

“ASUTECH represents the foundation of technical education in Ghana. We must ensure that this historic institution receives the attention, investment, and support required to continue producing the skilled workforce needed for national transformation,” he stated.

He further called for stronger partnerships and support towards infrastructure development, innovation, entrepreneurship, and modern skills training to bridge the skills gap and prepare young people for the future of work.

Adding colour and pride to the occasion, the ASUTECH Regimental Band delivered a spectacular performance, proudly showcasing their newly acquired uniforms and demonstrating the discipline, talent, and excellence associated with the institution.

Other speakers and stakeholders who delivered goodwill messages highlighted the importance of effective governance, strong leadership, and collaboration in advancing TVET education in Ghana.

The newly inaugurated Board of Governors has pledged to champion good governance, accountability, infrastructure development, industry partnerships, and academic excellence as it guides ASUTECH into a new era.

Asuansi Technical Institute stands not only as a symbol of Ghana’s educational history but also as a beacon of hope for the future. The journey ahead is one of renewal, innovation, and transformation.

Together, we will protect the legacy, strengthen the foundation, and build a world-class ASUTECH capable of shaping the future of Ghana and beyond.

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