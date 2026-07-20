Ato Forson to unveil gov’t’s new economic strategy in Mid-Year Budget Review

Finance Minister, Dr Ato Forson on his way to Parliament to present the 2025 Mid-year Budget

Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson is expected to unveil the government’s much-anticipated New Economic Policy when he presents the 2026 Mid-Year Budget Review to Parliament on Thursday, July 23.

The new policy agenda is expected to mark the government’s transition from economic stabilisation to long-term growth, while consolidating recent macroeconomic gains.

Government sources say the framework will build on the fiscal reforms and economic recovery measures introduced by the Mahama administration.

It will focus on sustainable job creation, higher productivity, economic resilience and inclusive growth.

Key Economic Updates Expected

The Finance Minister is also expected to brief Parliament on Ghana’s recently concluded IMF Extended Credit Facility (ECF) programme and the country’s transition to the new Policy Coordination Instrument (PCI).

He is expected to outline the government’s plans to maintain fiscal discipline and provide an assessment of the economy over the past year.

The presentation is also expected to update Parliament on progress made under Ghana’s external debt restructuring programme and explain its impact on the broader economy.

Dr Forson is also expected to provide details on Ghana’s improved debt-sustainability position following recent assessments by the International Monetary Fund.

Revenue, Spending and Jobs

On the fiscal front, the Finance Minister is expected to present revenue performance for the first half of 2026 and explain how government intends to manage expenditure while protecting priority sectors during the remainder of the year.

The review is also expected to outline measures aimed at expanding economic activity, creating jobs, sustaining investor confidence and maintaining fiscal discipline.

Parliament is expected to receive a comprehensive assessment of the economy covering revenue mobilisation, expenditure, debt servicing and the overall fiscal outlook for the second half of the year.

The Minister may also announce adjustments to the 2026 Budget to reflect prevailing economic conditions.

Statutory Requirement

The Mid-Year Budget Review is a statutory requirement under Section 28 of the Public Financial Management Act, 2016 (Act 921), which requires the Finance Minister to update Parliament on the implementation of the national budget and present the fiscal outlook for the remainder of the year.

The exercise also provides Parliament, investors, development partners and the public with an opportunity to assess Ghana’s economic performance and monitor government’s implementation of the approved budget.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.