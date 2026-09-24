Beacon of Hope Mission brings global voices together in Auckland

The Beacon of Hope Mission has brought together international leaders, authors, advocates and community figures in Auckland, New Zealand, for an evening celebrating resilience, service, cultural connection and social impact.

The Auckland gathering formed part of the international mission’s journey, following previous editions in New York and South Africa, and featured awards recognising individuals whose personal experiences and community work reflect courage, leadership and service.

Founded by award-winning author and Global Ambassador of Hope Kelly Markey, the Beacon of Hope Mission seeks to turn lived experiences into platforms for advocacy and positive action across communities. Markey said the Auckland event was intended to create meaningful connections between people and cultures rather than serve solely as an awards ceremony.

“This was never simply an awards evening,” Markey said. “It was about creating a space where cultures could meet, stories could be heard and people could recognise that hope is not passive. Hope becomes powerful when it is actioned.”

A traditional Māori welcome, including waiata and haka, brought the culture of Aotearoa to the gathering, while keynote speaker Pastor Garon Govender, who travelled from South Africa, spoke about the transformative power of hope.

Govender, a recipient of the 2025 Beacon of Hope Mission Diamond Award of Excellence, also joined the presentation of awards to recipients recognised for their contributions to communities. Shortly after the Auckland event, he was preparing to donate a kidney to a friend, an act Markey said demonstrated the mission’s emphasis on translating compassion into action.

“Pastor Garon is not merely speaking about hope — he is demonstrating what hope looks like when compassion demands something of us,” Markey said.

The event also highlighted the role of lived experience in shaping advocacy. Gagandeep spoke publicly about losing a sister to suicide, creating a personal connection with Markey, whose own brother’s death by suicide inspired her award-winning book, The Life of Jayandra.

Health advocacy also featured during the gathering, with Fredric Doss of Grace Medicals urging participants to place greater emphasis on prevention, awareness and early intervention in healthcare.

Among the award recipients was Christiana John, who received the Resilient Leader Award for turning adversity into service and purpose. Pastor Vee was also honoured with the Community Impact Award for longstanding community service.

The organisers also introduced the inaugural Beacon of Hope Legacy Award, presented to Pastor Nelson Yankasamy in recognition of decades of service that organisers said went beyond the scope of his original nomination.

The Auckland event further featured the international anthology Manifesto of Hope, which brings together authors exploring how adversity can be transformed into wisdom, advocacy and social impact. New Zealand co-authors Lee Ann and Luanne took part in the launch and panel discussion and were also recognised through Beacon of Hope Mission Awards.

The next international edition of the Beacon of Hope Mission is scheduled for London in 2027, extending the initiative’s focus on storytelling, advocacy, service and community engagement.

“We are not simply travelling the world,” Markey said. “We are travelling with purpose. We are building bridges, connecting humanity and reminding people that one story, one act of courage and one person willing to serve can change the trajectory of another life.”

The mission’s guiding declaration is: “Hope is not a whisper. It is a ROAR waiting to be actioned.”

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