Football

Black Galaxies name 32-man squad for Accra camping

Source: JoySports   
  20 April 2026 6:20pm
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The Ghana national football team have named a 32-man provisional squad to begin camping in Accra ahead of their upcoming assignments.

The selected players are expected to report to the Erata Hotel on Monday, April 20, as the technical team intensifies preparations. The exercise forms part of a broader plan to build a comprehensive database for the continuous monitoring and development of home-based talent.

The team will undergo a series of training sessions during the camping period, with at least one friendly match scheduled to assess player performance and fitness levels.

Among the notable inclusions is Benjamin Asare of Accra Hearts of Oak, who has established himself as one of the standout goalkeepers in the domestic league. He is joined by teammate Solomon Agbesi, who earns a call-up following a string of impressive performances.

Asante Kotoko SC have three representatives in the squad, with defender Patrick Asiedu, midfielder Hubert Gyau, and forward Albert Amoah all earning invitations.

Leading the attacking options is Samuel Attah Kumi of Bibiani Gold Stars FC, who heads into camp as the Ghana Premier League’s top scorer with 12 goals.

The camping exercise is expected to offer the technical team a closer look at the players as they fine-tune the squad for upcoming competitions.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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