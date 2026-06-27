Black Stars go again tonight

Ghana's Black Stars are 90 minutes away from transforming a promising FIFA World Cup campaign into a statement of intent, with victory over Croatia tonight at the Philadelphia Stadium (Lincoln Financial Field) expected to complete a superb Group L campaign with aplomb.

A second win in the competition could send Ghana into the knockout stage as group winners and provide the clearest dividend yet of Carlos Queiroz’s rebuilding project, with renewed hope, restored belief, and a Black Stars side emerging as one of the tournament’s genuine dark horses.

It is a position few predicted when Ghana entered the tournament as outsiders in a group stacked with giants, England and Croatia.

Having stunned tournament favourites England with a disciplined goalless draw after opening their campaign with a dramatic victory over Panama, the Black Stars have wrested control of their own destiny.

With four points from two matches, Ghana are in second position, tied on points with leaders England and on the brink of qualification, needing only to sustain their momentum to complete a remarkable group-stage outing.

Permutations

The incentive could hardly be greater. Victory over Croatia secures Ghana's place, strengthens her path in the knockout phase, and depending on England's result against already-eliminated Panama, could also hand the Black Stars top spot in the group.

Thomas Partey

If England fail to beat Panama, Ghana will finish first with a win. Should both Ghana and England win, the group winner will be determined by goal difference, goals scored and, if required, Fair Play, before the FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking.

Even a draw could prove enough. If Ghana avoid defeat and England do not lose to Panama, the Black Stars will progress as Group L runners-up. Croatia's equation is far more straightforward.

Zlatko Dalić's side, who recovered from a 4-2 opening defeat to England by edging Panama 1-0 through Ante Budimir's winner, must beat Ghana to guarantee qualification, as Panama are already out after successive defeats.

For the Black Stars, however, merely reaching the knockout stage is no longer enough, despite failing to go past the group phase in their last two campaigns in 2014 and 2022, in Brazil and Qatar, respectively.

The team have undergone a remarkable transformation under the experienced Portuguese coach, who has restored defensive discipline, tactical organisation and belief to a side that appeared short of confidence before the tournament.

Suddenly, there is growing conviction among supporters that the Black Stars are still improving and may yet produce their best performance against Croatia and potentially go further in the competition.

That growing confidence was evident when the squad arrived at their Marriott Hotel base in Philadelphia last Thursday.

Despite morale-boosting visits from senior government officials and the business mogul, Ibrahim Mahama, who pledged additional bonuses beyond the state's incentives, the players remain focused on the task ahead.

High morale

Midfielder Kwasi Sibo insists Ghana have no intention of settling for qualification alone.

"We want all three points against Croatia. We want to finish as leaders of the group,” he declared, echoing the ambition now running through the squad after the disciplined display against England.

There is little reason to expect Queiroz to abandon the blueprint that has brought Ghana this far at the tournament.

The back four of Jerome Opoku, Jonas Adjetey, Marvin Senaya and Gideon Mensah have developed into a solid defensive unit, while the midfield trio of Thomas Partey, Kwasi Sibo and teenage revelation Caleb Yirenkyi successfully neutralised England's celebrated midfield by denying space between the lines and shielding the central defenders. That same discipline will again be required against Croatia.

Coach Dalić's ageing side prefer controlled possession to England's direct attacking threat.

Everything revolves around the evergreen Luka Modrić, who will aim to dictate the tempo, exploit pockets of space and accelerate attacks to dominate central areas, stretch Ghana's defensive shape, and patiently wait for openings.

The tactical battle between Modrić and Ghana's industrious midfield anchored around experienced Partey promises to be decisive.

While Ghana's defensive structure has earned widespread praise, Queiroz will also expect greater ruthlessness in the final third, where Antoine Semenyo, Brandon Thomas-Asante and captain Jordan Ayew have all shown flashes of attacking quality without consistently converting promising situations.

Against a Croatian side likely to enjoy lengthy spells of possession, clear-cut opportunities may be limited, making efficiency in front of goal essential.

Queiroz is not expected to make significant changes to the side that frustrated England.

Benjamin Asare is set to continue in goal after replacing the injured Lawrence Ati-Zigi and producing an outstanding clean sheet against the Three Lions, while Brandon Thomas-Asante and Abdul Fatawu Issahaku remain strong options should the coach seek greater attacking penetration.

Despite Ghana's favourable position, the coach has repeatedly reminded his players that nothing has yet been achieved, and challenged his squad to produce one more supreme effort.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.