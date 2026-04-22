Blackrock owner warns of ‘crippling’ electricity bills as Keta–Anloga businesses struggle

Audio By Carbonatix
The electricity billing situation in the Keta–Anloga enclave has escalated into a serious social and economic concern, with both businesses and households struggling under what residents describe as excessive and unexplained charges.
Across the area, postpaid electricity bills are increasingly being cited as unsustainable, with residents and business operators warning that livelihoods, household budgets and local economic activity are under threat.
While businesses say rising electricity costs are pushing them towards collapse, households also report growing financial pressure, forcing many to cut back on basic electricity usage, such as lighting and refrigeration, in a bid to manage costs.
A resident in Anloga said the issue is now affecting homes as much as businesses, adding that many customers are unable to understand how billing figures are determined but are still expected to pay.
Concerns over electricity billing in the enclave have persisted for years, but residents say the situation has worsened in recent times.
In the business community, operators say electricity costs are steadily eroding profits and threatening the survival of small and medium-scale enterprises.
At Woe in the Anloga District, King Benjamin Ekuadzi, owner of Blackrock Restaurant and Pub, said the situation is placing a significant strain on operations. He noted that electricity is central to the business, but current bills are difficult to justify and are affecting both operations and service delivery.
He added that the challenge is compounded by ongoing water supply difficulties in the area, creating additional pressure on businesses and households.
Other business owners have expressed similar concerns, warning that continued increases could force closures, resulting in job losses and reduced economic activity in the enclave.
Residents are calling for urgent intervention, including a review of the billing system, improved transparency, and measures to ensure charges accurately reflect actual consumption.
Many believe that without swift action from government and regulatory authorities, the situation could worsen further, deepening economic hardship in the coastal communities of Keta and Anloga.
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