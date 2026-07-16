BoG warns spraying cedi notes, making money bouquets are criminal offences

Audio By Carbonatix
The Bank of Ghana (BoG) has warned that spraying cedi notes at weddings and other social events, making money bouquets for celebrations, and mishandling the national currency are criminal offences punishable under Ghanaian law.
The central bank said persons who engage in such acts risk arrest, prosecution, fines, or imprisonment, adding that it would work with law enforcement agencies to deal with offenders.
The directive forms part of a notice issued by the Bank to remind the public of the proper handling of Ghana's currency notes and coins. The notice, dated July 14, 2026, was signed by the Secretary to the Bank, Aimee Vyda Quashie.
According to the BoG, it has observed the increasing misuse and improper handling of currency notes and coins, a practice it said affects the quality, integrity, functionality, and public image of the cedi.
It explained that the restrictions are backed by the Bank of Ghana Act, 2002 (Act 612), as amended, and the Currency Act, 1964 (Act 242), which protects the cedi as Ghana's legal tender.
The Bank said making money bouquets for weddings, birthdays, graduations, and other celebrations amounts to improper use of the national currency and is against the law. It added that the practice of spraying or showering cedi notes at weddings, funerals, parties, and other social gatherings is also unlawful.
The BoG further warned against using banknotes and coins as decorations, including artistic displays, jewellery, and fingernail designs, saying such acts amount to tampering with or defacing the currency.
Other prohibited acts include scattering banknotes on the ground, dancing or stepping on them during events, as well as tearing, crumpling, staining, soiling, or otherwise damaging notes and coins.
The notice also prohibits writing on banknotes, cutting or altering them, or using images of Ghana's currency without prior approval from the Bank of Ghana.
The central bank further stated that buying or selling a coin for more than its face value is prohibited under the law.
On the use of coins, the BoG said gilding, silvering, colouring, filing, cutting, defacing or changing the appearance, weight or value of a coin is an offence. It added that anyone found in possession of filings, scrapings or parts of coins obtained through tampering also commits an offence.
The Bank stressed that currency notes and coins are meant solely to serve as legal tender and should not be stamped, engraved, pierced, mutilated, crumpled or torn.
Explaining the directive, the BoG said the country spends substantial public funds printing and minting currency every year and appealed to the public to handle the cedi responsibly.
It urged individuals, businesses, and institutions to protect the national currency and report breaches of the law to the appropriate authorities.
The Bank said anyone found engaging in the prohibited acts could face arrest, prosecution, fines or imprisonment in accordance with the law. It added that it would work with the police and other state law enforcement agencies to monitor the handling of currency notes and coins and take action against offenders.
Latest Stories
-
Ghana Tourism Authority endorses INTTA 2026 to boost tourism, trade and investment
3 minutes
-
‘She has a child to care for’ – Camilla Alhassan’s brother appeals for mercy after jail sentence
4 minutes
-
Joy Business and Super Morning Show host high-level roundtable on Ghana’s poultry industry on Tomorrow
18 minutes
-
Justice Atuguba questions absence of ministerial role for Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings
25 minutes
-
NDPC launches 2025 National Annual Progress Report, cites economic gains and persistent development challenges
55 minutes
-
NDC, NPP urged to back campaign finance reforms
59 minutes
-
Parliament holds wreath-laying ceremony in memory of former Speaker Justice D. F. Annan
59 minutes
-
The privacy problems hidden in your period tracker
59 minutes
-
Africa turns to science to fight climate health threats as new consortium launches in Ghana
1 hour
-
Texas will investigate ICE’s fatal shooting of man in Houston, governor says
1 hour
-
Emmanuel Acheampong Nana Adjei elected 64th UCC SRC President
1 hour
-
In Photos: Veep, Ga Mantse joins dignitaries at Justice Annan memorial lecture at parliament
1 hour
-
President Mahama directs Health Minister to re-open recruitment portal for nurses to clear backlog
1 hour
-
Danish-born Ghanaian defender Graham Ankamafio signs new FC Copenhagen deal, joins FC Rosengard on loan
1 hour
-
Italian officials handed jail terms for Genoa bridge disaster that killed 43
1 hour