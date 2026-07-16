BoG warns spraying cedi notes, making money bouquets are criminal offences

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) has warned that spraying cedi notes at weddings and other social events, making money bouquets for celebrations, and mishandling the national currency are criminal offences punishable under Ghanaian law.

The central bank said persons who engage in such acts risk arrest, prosecution, fines, or imprisonment, adding that it would work with law enforcement agencies to deal with offenders.

The directive forms part of a notice issued by the Bank to remind the public of the proper handling of Ghana's currency notes and coins. The notice, dated July 14, 2026, was signed by the Secretary to the Bank, Aimee Vyda Quashie.

According to the BoG, it has observed the increasing misuse and improper handling of currency notes and coins, a practice it said affects the quality, integrity, functionality, and public image of the cedi.

It explained that the restrictions are backed by the Bank of Ghana Act, 2002 (Act 612), as amended, and the Currency Act, 1964 (Act 242), which protects the cedi as Ghana's legal tender.

The Bank said making money bouquets for weddings, birthdays, graduations, and other celebrations amounts to improper use of the national currency and is against the law. It added that the practice of spraying or showering cedi notes at weddings, funerals, parties, and other social gatherings is also unlawful.

The BoG further warned against using banknotes and coins as decorations, including artistic displays, jewellery, and fingernail designs, saying such acts amount to tampering with or defacing the currency.

Other prohibited acts include scattering banknotes on the ground, dancing or stepping on them during events, as well as tearing, crumpling, staining, soiling, or otherwise damaging notes and coins.

The notice also prohibits writing on banknotes, cutting or altering them, or using images of Ghana's currency without prior approval from the Bank of Ghana.

The central bank further stated that buying or selling a coin for more than its face value is prohibited under the law.

On the use of coins, the BoG said gilding, silvering, colouring, filing, cutting, defacing or changing the appearance, weight or value of a coin is an offence. It added that anyone found in possession of filings, scrapings or parts of coins obtained through tampering also commits an offence.

The Bank stressed that currency notes and coins are meant solely to serve as legal tender and should not be stamped, engraved, pierced, mutilated, crumpled or torn.

Explaining the directive, the BoG said the country spends substantial public funds printing and minting currency every year and appealed to the public to handle the cedi responsibly.

It urged individuals, businesses, and institutions to protect the national currency and report breaches of the law to the appropriate authorities.

The Bank said anyone found engaging in the prohibited acts could face arrest, prosecution, fines or imprisonment in accordance with the law. It added that it would work with the police and other state law enforcement agencies to monitor the handling of currency notes and coins and take action against offenders.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.