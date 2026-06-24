Boston is red, gold and green: The best photos from Ghana vs England

Everywhere the Black Stars go, Ghanaian fans follow - and Tuesday night in Boston was no exception.

Thousands of Ghanaians packed the Boston stadium for Ghana’s second Group L match against England at the FIFA World Cup, proudly draped in the nation's red, gold and green colours.

The passionate support created a vibrant atmosphere as Carlos Queiroz's men produced a spirited and disciplined performance to earn a hard-fought point, strengthening their hopes of reaching the Round of 32.

From the colourful stands to the intense action on the pitch, here are some of the best moments captured from the game, courtesy of Adansi Travels and Manuel Photography.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.