Burundian delegation visits Minerals Development Fund to hold talks on Ghana’s extractive sector

In an official visit to Ghana on a study and capacity building mission on Ghana’s extractive sector, a high-level delegation from the Republic of Burundi paid a visit to the Minerals Development Fund (MDF) on May 26.

Accompanied by officials of the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, the four-member Burundian delegation was led by Mr Igiraneza Aristide, Director General in Charge of the Hydrocarbons, Mines and Quarries Programme – Ministry of Mineral Resources, Energy, Industry, Trade and Tourism.

Receiving the delegation, the MDF Administrator, Dr Hanna Louisa Bisiw-Kotei, expressed her enthusiasm for the bilateral engagement, highlighting Ghana's readiness to share its developmental journey, institutional milestones, and structural mechanisms designed to optimise mineral revenues for local community transformation.

Briefing the delegation on Ghana's blueprint for managing mining host-community socio-economic development, the Director of Operations for the Fund, Mr Frank Hayford, led a detailed technical presentation on the statutory operations of the MDF.

The session offered the Burundian delegation critical insights into mineral revenue mobilisation for economic and sustainable development in mining communities.

The visit forms part of a structured week-long Study and Capacity Building Mission looking into Ghana’s legislative, institutional, and governance frameworks for its extractive sector.

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