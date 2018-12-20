VIDEO: Bui resettlement programme; Gov’t yet to pay land compensation

Ten years after the commencement and construction of the Bui hydro project, the government has refused to settle its debts when it comes to land compensations.
In 2017 alone the power plant made over $300 million in profit, yet not even a cedi has been paid in land compensation by the government.
Till date land valuation to know the actual compensation has not been done. Quite apart from this, the Bui resettlement programme seems to have been one of the best in the country.
Watch video below:
