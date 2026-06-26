Businesses urged to leverage international markets as Ghana, Turkey strengthen investment ties

First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Bernard Ahiafor, is urging Ghanaian businesses to take advantage of opportunities beyond the country's borders to expand trade and drive economic growth.

According to him, the country's small and medium-sized enterprises have the potential to make a significant contribution to the economy if they actively engage with international markets.

He was speaking at the 12th World Cooperation Industries Forum, which brought together businesses from Ghana and Turkey to strengthen trade and investment relations.

The 12th World Cooperation Industries Forum highlighted the growing economic partnership between Ghana and Turkey, with discussions centered on technology transfer, manufacturing, industrial investment, and trade expansion.

The forum brought together policymakers, investors, and businesses from both countries to explore opportunities for collaboration and sustainable growth.

Delivering his keynote address, First Deputy Speaker of Parliament Bernard Ahiafor called on businesses to leverage the existing ties between Ghana and Turkey to unlock new markets, attract investment, and create jobs.

“We recognize that the future prosperity of our economies will depend on our ability to build bridges across nations, connect markets, facilitate innovation and create opportunities that transcend borders,” he said.

Turkish Ambassador to Ghana, Hüseyin Güngör, emphasized the need for both countries to create a conducive business environment that supports investment, innovation, and private sector growth.

President of the World Cooperation Industries Forum, Utku Bengisu, also encouraged businesses to pursue strategic partnerships that deliver mutual benefits and contribute to the economic development of both nations.

The 12th World Cooperation Industries Forum paved the way for deeper partnerships while creating opportunities for businesses in both countries to expand their reach and competitiveness in the global market.

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