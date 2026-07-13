CalBank records strong first half earnings as PBT hits GHS353.6 million

CalBank PLC has reported a strong financial performance for the first half of 2026, delivering robust growth across its core banking franchise and reinforcing the success of its strategic transformation.

The bank recorded a 25% increase in Profit Before Tax (PBT) to GHS353.6 million, compared with GHS283.2 million during the corresponding period in 2025.

The performance was underpinned by broad based growth across all major income lines, including net interest income, fees and commissions, and trading income.

Details of Financial Performance

Net interest income increased by 83% to GHS347.5 million, driven by higher interest income and significantly lower funding costs.

Despite a lower interest rate environment, interest income grew to GHS451.5 million from GHS399 million, while interest expense declined by more than half to GHS104 million from GHS209 million.

The bank also continued to diversify its revenue base, with net fees, commissions, and trading income increasing by 99% to GHS323.3 million, nearly double the GHS162.7 million recorded during the same period last year.

Importantly, the bank's earnings were driven predominantly by underlying operating performance rather than impairment recoveries.

As asset quality continued to improve, net impairment gains contributed only GHS7 million to first half profit, compared with approximately GHS154 million during the corresponding period in 2025, demonstrating the growing strength and sustainability of CalBank's core earnings.

Total assets expanded by 30% to GHS13.9 billion, compared with GHS10.7 billion at the end of June 2025.

Customer deposits also increased by 30% to GHS10.9 billion, reflecting sustained customer confidence, continued brand strength, and the ongoing expansion of the bank's retail and commercial banking franchise.

The quality of the bank's asset portfolio improved significantly, with the Non Performing Loan (NPL) ratio declining to 10.10%, from 51.60% at the end of June 2025.

This substantial improvement reflects the successful execution of the bank's balance sheet remediation strategy and disciplined credit risk management, positioning the bank to prudently expand its loan portfolio.

Following its successful recapitalisation in 2025, the bank further strengthened its capital position.

The Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) improved to 18.17%, compared with negative 7.6% at the end of June 2025, while liquidity remained strong, providing a solid foundation to support future growth.

Management on Second Quarter Performance

Managing Director Carl Selasi Asem noted that, "Our first half performance demonstrates that CalBank's transformation is delivering sustainable financial results.

"We have achieved strong growth across all our core businesses, improved funding efficiency, strengthened profitability, enhanced asset quality, consolidated our capital position, and expanded our balance sheet," he added.

Mr. Asem also stated that, "Equally important, these results have been driven by the strength of our underlying banking franchise rather than one off recoveries, reinforcing the quality and sustainability of our earnings."

The Managing Director of CalBank added that, "We remain focused on disciplined execution and are confident that the momentum we have built positions us to deliver an even stronger performance in the second half of 2026."

CalBank remains committed to executing its strategic priorities, deepening customer relationships, maintaining prudent risk management, and delivering sustainable and enduring value to its shareholders.

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