CK Akonnor wins league title with Kenya’s Gor Mahia

Audio By Carbonatix
Ghanaian coach Charles Kwablan Akonnor has led Kenyan football giants Gor Mahia to lift the 2025/26 FKF Premier League title with two matches to spare.
Akonnor's side which currently sit at the top of the league table with 68 points were crowned champions after rivals AFC Leopards suffered a 2-1 defeat away to APS Bomet on Sunday.
With four points advantage, the result handed Gor Mahia an unassailable lead at the top, sealing a record 22nd league title.
Gor Mahia's scheduled match against Mara Sugar this weekend had been halted following dispute over the venue for the fixture.
The disagreements led to the country’s Sports Disputes Tribunal intervening, which forced CK's team not to play their match.
However, they only needed AFC Leopards to drop points to claim the title.
CK Akonnor has previously managed Ghana’s Black Stars, Asante Kotoko, Hearts of Oak, Dreams FC, and now defunct Ashantigold.
He led Kotoko the group stages of the CAF Confederation Cup in 2019
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