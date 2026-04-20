Cletus Nombil shines with Man of the Match display in FC Zlin win

Ghanaian midfielder Cletus Daho Nombil delivered an outstanding performance to power FC Zlín to a thrilling 3-2 victory over FK Teplice in the Czech First League on Saturday.

The 25-year-old, known for his combative presence in midfield, capped an impressive display with a goal and was deservedly named Man of the Match. His influence was evident throughout the contest as Zlin edged past their opponents in a tightly fought encounter.

The game also featured a Ghanaian duel, with Nombil coming up against compatriot Benjamin Nyarko, who featured for Teplice. However, it was Nombil who stole the spotlight with a commanding all-round performance.

🇬🇭 Cletus Nombil vs Teplice (Czech League):



1 Goal⁰ 51 touches⁰ 36 passes completed⁰ 22 passes into final third⁰ 9 ball recoveries⁰ 2 interceptions⁰ 3/9 long balls⁰ 3/4 tackles won



Man of the Match performance. One-man midfield. pic.twitter.com/i4q1LL3fr1 — Joseph Ayinga-Walter (@AyingaWalter) April 19, 2026

Nombil’s goal takes his tally to two across all competitions this season, underlining his growing importance to the team. The former Dreams FC midfield dynamo has steadily found his rhythm in the Czech top flight, contributing both defensively and offensively for his side.

Having opened his account in the league earlier in the campaign, the Ghanaian midfielder appears to be hitting top form at a crucial stage of the season. His ability to break up play, drive forward, and contribute goals continues to make him a key figure for Zlin.

With momentum on his side, Nombil will be aiming to maintain this level of performance as the season progresses, as he looks to help Zlin secure positive results in their remaining league fixtures.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.