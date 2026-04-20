Football

Cletus Nombil shines with Man of the Match display in FC Zlin win

Source: Joseph Ayinga-Walter  
  20 April 2026 5:09pm
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Ghanaian midfielder Cletus Daho Nombil delivered an outstanding performance to power FC Zlín to a thrilling 3-2 victory over FK Teplice in the Czech First League on Saturday.

The 25-year-old, known for his combative presence in midfield, capped an impressive display with a goal and was deservedly named Man of the Match. His influence was evident throughout the contest as Zlin edged past their opponents in a tightly fought encounter.

The game also featured a Ghanaian duel, with Nombil coming up against compatriot Benjamin Nyarko, who featured for Teplice. However, it was Nombil who stole the spotlight with a commanding all-round performance.

Nombil’s goal takes his tally to two across all competitions this season, underlining his growing importance to the team. The former Dreams FC midfield dynamo has steadily found his rhythm in the Czech top flight, contributing both defensively and offensively for his side.

Having opened his account in the league earlier in the campaign, the Ghanaian midfielder appears to be hitting top form at a crucial stage of the season. His ability to break up play, drive forward, and contribute goals continues to make him a key figure for Zlin.

With momentum on his side, Nombil will be aiming to maintain this level of performance as the season progresses, as he looks to help Zlin secure positive results in their remaining league fixtures.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story





Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group