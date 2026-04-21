Coalition of unpaid teachers protests arrears payment gap from 2023 to July 2024

The Coalition of Unpaid Teachers and Arrears has rejected the latest approval of salary arrears payments, saying the decision omits a crucial period from late 2023 to July 2024 and fails to fully address the hardship faced by affected teachers.

In a letter dated April 20, 2026, addressed to the Director-General of the Ghana Education Service, the group acknowledged the government’s approval to pay arrears covering August 2024 to November 2025.

However, the coalition said excluding the earlier months was unacceptable and has left many teachers without full payment of their legitimate entitlements.

“It is important to note that a significant number of staff continue to experience financial hardship due to the non-payment of arrears within this earlier period,” the group stated.

The coalition, which operates under the slogan Pay Us Now, is demanding clarity on the status of unpaid arrears accumulated from late 2023 to July 2024.

It is also calling for the omitted months to be captured in the next payment schedule, with a clear timeline communicated to affected staff.

The letter was signed by Secretary Nana Yaw Yeboah and President Daniel Akatuk, and copied to the Minister of Education, the Finance Minister, the Controller and Accountant General, and media houses.

The development adds to wider concerns over delayed salary payments and administrative bottlenecks in Ghana’s public sector, particularly within the education sector, where some workers say they have waited for months or years for full compensation.

“We believe that resolving this matter comprehensively will go a long way to boost staff morale and reinforce confidence in the administrative processes of the Service,” the coalition added.

MyJoyOnline understands that the affected workers are teachers whose financial clearance in 2024 created arrears obligations. But the absence of a consolidated payment framework has reportedly left some staff waiting close to two years for full settlement.

The coalition is now demanding a prompt response from GES, insisting that partial payments alone will not solve the problem.

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