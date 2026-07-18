Disbursement of teacher trainee allowances begins – TTAG

The Teacher Trainees' Association of Ghana (TTAG) has announced the commencement of the disbursement of trainee allowances to eligible beneficiaries across the country's Colleges of Education.

In a statement on Saturday, July 18, the National Secretariat of TTAG said the payments are being made in batches, with trainees from institutions whose data have been fully validated already receiving their allowances.

The Association expressed appreciation to the Government of Ghana for fulfilling its commitment to the welfare of teacher trainees through the payment of the allowances.

TTAG also commended the Ministry of Education, the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC), the Student Loan Trust Fund (SLTF), the Conference of Principals of Colleges of Education (PRINCOF), and other stakeholders for their collaboration in facilitating the disbursement process.

According to the Association, the trainee allowance remains a critical intervention that helps ease the financial burden on students pursuing teacher education by supporting their educational and living expenses.

"We are reliably informed that the disbursement is being carried out in batches. Accordingly, payments have commenced for Colleges whose trainee data have been fully validated," the statement said.

It added that trainees in the remaining Colleges of Education would receive their allowances once the validation of their data is completed by the relevant authorities.

The National Secretariat has therefore appealed to teacher trainees who are yet to receive their allowances to remain calm and exercise patience as the disbursement process continues.

TTAG assured members that it would continue to engage the relevant institutions to ensure the smooth and timely payment of allowances to all eligible teacher trainees.

Read the full statement below

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