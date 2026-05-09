Dr Mohammed Amin Adam made co-chair of NPP Finance and Economy Committee

Audio By Carbonatix
The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has appointed Dr Mohammed Amin Adam as Co-Chair of the party’s Finance and Economy Committee.
The announcement was contained in a press statement issued by the party on Friday, May 8, as part of efforts to strengthen its policy and economic advisory structures.
Dr Amin Adam, who is the Member of Parliament for Karaga and former Finance Minister, will serve alongside Dr Steve Opata as Co-Chair of the committee.
The committee is expected to play a key role in shaping the party’s economic policy direction and communicating its position on national financial and economic matters.
According to the statement, Frank Bannor and Issah Fuseini have been appointed as spokespersons for the committee.
They are expected to support the dissemination of the committee’s views and engagements on economic and financial issues affecting the country.
The statement further named Dr Hamida Nuhu as Secretary of the committee.
The newly constituted team forms part of the NPP’s broader organisational arrangements aimed at enhancing policy coordination and public engagement on the economy.
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