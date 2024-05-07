Drake denies allegations of underage relationships in Kendrick Lamar song

(GETTY IMAGES)

Drake has denied allegations of having relationships with underage women, and of harbouring a secret love child, which were raised in a diss track by his rival Kendrick Lamar.

It comes amid an increasingly bitter war of words between the two stars, who have released a flurry of songs attacking each other over the weekend.

In Drake’s latest offering, The Heart Part 6, he says he “feels disgusted” by Lamar’s claims, and suggests he deliberately fed the star incorrect information in the hope he’d use it.

Lamar’s accusations came in his third attack song of the weekend, called Not Like Us.

“Say, Drake, I hear you like ’em young,” he raps. “Tryna strike a chord and it’s probably A minor.”

He had previously alluded to the allegation on a separate track, Meet The Grahams, in a verse addressed to Drake’s mother, Sandra.

“We gotta raise our daughters knowing there’s predators like him lurking… I’m looking to shoot through any pervert that lives, keep the family safe.”

Lamar also claimed that Drake had a daughter who he had been keeping secret from the public.

In his response, Drake laughed off the accusation, saying it had been deliberately planted, and that his rival unknowingly took the bait.

“The ones that you’re getting your stories from, they’re all clowns,” Drake rapped. “We plotted for a week and then we fed you the information/A daughter that’s 11 years old, I bet he takes it.”

And he angrily denied the allegations of underage sex, saying: “Drake is not a name that you gonn’ see on no sex offender list, easy does it / You mentioning A minor … B sharp and tell the fans: Who was it?”

He continued: “I never been with no-one underage … Just for clarity, I feel disgusted, I’m too respected.”

If the allegations were true, he added, “I promise I’d have been arrested”.

Kendrick Lamar kept the pressure on Drake all weekend, releasing three songs in the space of 36 hours

The rappers’ months-long feud started last year with the Drake song First Person Shooter, where Fellow rapper J Cole boasted that he, Drake and Lamar were the “big three” of hip-hop.

Lamar responded with a verse on the song Like That, boasting of his superiority and declaring there was no big three, “it’s just big me”.

After the song reached number one in America, Drake responded with two diss tracks, Push Ups and Taylor Made Freestyle, the latter of which featured AI versions of Tupac Shakur and Snoop Dogg taunting Lamar.

That song was later taken down after a threat of legal action by Tupac’s estate.

Lamar then began his latest volley of songs, beginning with Euphoria, in which he invoked Drake’s earlier feud with Pusha T, who revealed Drake had a son, unbeknownst to the public at the time.

That song is currently the third most-streamed track on Spotify, with its partner song Meet The Grahams at number two.

Drake’s diss tracks Family Matters and Push Ups are at 13 and 33 respectively.

