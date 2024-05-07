https://www.myjoyonline.com/police-investigating-shooting-of-security-guard-outside-drakes-toronto-home/-------https://www.myjoyonline.com/police-investigating-shooting-of-security-guard-outside-drakes-toronto-home/
Music

Police investigating shooting of security guard outside Drake’s Toronto home

Source: CNN  
  7 May 2024 9:09pm

A security guard working at Drake’s home in Toronto, Canada has been shot, authorities said Tuesday.

Police were called to the home about 2 a.m. local time Tuesday, where they found a wounded man who was taken to the hospital in serious condition, Inspector Paul Krawczyk with Toronto Police said during a press conference.

The security guard was working outside the gate at the home when he was shot, according to authorities. He remains hospitalized in serious condition.

Krawczyk declined to answer if Drake was at the residence at the time of the shooting but said authorities are in touch with the artist’s team and they are cooperating with the investigation.

Drake performing in 2022.
Drake performing in 2022. Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty Images

When asked by journalists if the shooting had anything to do with the recent feud Drake has been embroiled in with fellow rapper Kendrick Lamar, Krawczyk said no motive has yet been determined.

He added there were multiple suspects involved, who left the area in a vehicle, and investigators are reviewing video of the incident.

Representatives for Drake declined to comment when reached by CNN.

Drake’s Toronto home is seen on May 7. 
CTV Network

He is one of the best-selling recording artists of all time.

A five-time Grammy Award winner known for hits like “Nice For What,” Drake was recognized by the Recording Industry Association of America last year for becoming the first artist to sell more than 200 million units.

The lyrical battle between Drake and Lamar intensified recently as each released songs about the other, with personal and professional jabs that have fueled online debate among their fans.

Representatives for Lamar were not immediately available.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
