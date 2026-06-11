Driver remanded for breaking into lawyer’s chambers and stealing GH¢750,000

An Accra Circuit Court has remanded into lawful custody a driver accused of GH¢750,000 from a lawyer’s office.

Theophilus Terkpernor, 45, is said to have caused damage to the electrical control unit of the lawyers’ office by cutting the cables and breaking the door lock of the lawyers’ office at Adabraka, Accra, on May 26, 2026.

Terkpernor was nabbed by the Police when he attempted to deposit GH¢74,400 into a bank to pay for a Toyota Corolla he had purchased.

Charged with unlawful entry, causing unlawful damage and stealing, Terkpernor has pleaded not guilty.

Prosecution, led by Chief Inspector Ebenezer Teye Okuffo, told the court that the complainant, whose name is withheld, is a lawyer at a law firm in Adabraka, Accra.

Chief Inspector Okuffo said Terkpernor is the complainant's driver and was employed about one and a half years ago.

Prosecution said both the complainant and the accused person are residents of Lapaz, Accra.

The court heard that on May 27, 2026, at about 2:00 pm, the complainant came to his chambers and detected that his office had been broken into and the electrical power at the firm was off.

Prosecution said the complainant engaged the services of an electrician to ascertain the cause of the power outage, and it was found that the electrical cables in the control room had been cut by an intruder, thereby rendering the CCTV camera inoperative.

The prosecutor said the complainant’s checks at his office established that GH¢50,000 kept in a container under his table had been stolen by the intruder.

The prosecution said the complainant further searched his cabinet and disclosed that an amount of GH¢700,000 he had kept there had also been stolen by the intruder.

According to the prosecutor, the complainant suspected his driver, Terkpernor, of the burglary.

The complainant reported the incident to the police, and investigations began.

Prosecution said that on June 1, 2026, Police intelligence led to the arrest of Terkpernor at Standard Chartered Bank's head office at the Ako Adjei Interchange while he was in the process of depositing GH¢74,400 at the bank for payment of a Toyota Corolla.

The prosecutor told the court that the money was retrieved and retained for evidential purposes.

During the investigation, the prosecution said Terkpernor confessed to the crime, stating that on May 27, 2026, he broke into the complainant's office and stole GHC330,000.

Prosecution said Terkpernor further stated that he brought the GHC 330,000 home at Lapaz, and he gave some to Kelvin Terkpernor, his son, for safekeeping at Somanya in the Eastern Region.

The Prosecutor said the accused person led the Police to Somanya, where his son was arrested, but managed to escape.

The prosecution said, however, that the Police retrieved GH¢203,300 from under the accused son’s bed.

The Prosecutor told the court that, so far, a total of GH¢277,700 had been recovered from the accused.

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