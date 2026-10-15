Drop-off charges at UK airports to be reviewed after sharp increase

Airport drop-off charges are to be reviewed by the government following sharp price increases in recent years.

Prices at major UK airports have risen by a third since the summer of 2025 on average, according to one analysis, with Gatwick and Stansted drop-off charges the most expensive, jumping from £7 to £10.

Such charges at Edinburgh Airport have risen from £6 to £8.50, while fees at Bournemouth increased from £5 to £8, the same price as Leeds Bradford and London City.

The Department for Transport confirmed it had committed to a review, saying it was "vital to ensure travel remains accessible and that passengers are treated fairly".

The government added it hoped airports would "exercise restraint on rises, particularly where there are limited public transport alternatives".

'Rip-off'

The RAC, which conducted the analysis in July this year, has campaigned against increases in drop-off charges. It said a review of "kiss and fly" fees would be "music to the ears of drivers".

"We know airport drop-off charges are a growing source of anger and frustration," said Rod Dennis, senior policy officer at the RAC.

"Four-in-five drivers we've surveyed believe they are a 'rip-off', with just one-in-10 understanding why airports charge what they do."

The RAC's research found London City Airport, which only introduced charges in 2026, was the most expensive on a per-minute basis.

Its £8 charge for five minutes works out at £1.60 per minute. Belfast International Airport now charges £5 for 10 minutes in the drop-off zone, up £2 on last year.

None of the top 10 airports in the European Union charge for drop-offs, according to the RAC.

It argues that international airports should not charge for passenger drop-offs; however, the industry said such charges are a necessary part of airports' business models.

Supporters of such charges also say they encourage travellers to use more environmentally friendly modes of transport.

"Airports outside the UK are typically publicly owned and in receipt of state subsidies and tax exemptions, while UK airports are generally privately owned and subject to the full array of commercial rates of taxation," said Karen Dee, chief executive of Airports UK, which represents airports.

She added airports offered a "range of options for those travelling to terminals, including free drop-off points" and that "any review" by the government would find airports make "excellent use of a variety of ways to manage traffic and air pollution".

The Aviation Environment Federation campaign group has previously defended the fees, arguing they help reduce congestion and air pollution around airports.

Earlier this month, the government announced extra charges for parents sitting with their children when flying would be scrapped in time for next year's summer holidays.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham said the changes were part of a series of "everyday fixes" to ease cost-of-living pressures on households.

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