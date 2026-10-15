Hidden video recording device found in cabin of Australian navy ship

Audio By Carbonatix
A hidden video recording device has been found in an Australian navy ship's cabin, the Australian Defence Force (ADF) has confirmed.
The device was located on Sunday in the cabin of Royal Australian Navy ship HMAS Leeuwin in Cairns, Queensland.
The confirmation came after independent Australian senator Jacqui Lambie, a former veteran and defence advocate, told parliament she was contacted by personnel with allegations that "concealed cameras have recently been found in the female sailors' showers facilities".
Australia's defence department has not said whether the device was found in a female-only space and said the incident was referred to the Joint Military Police United.
Lambie told the Australian Senate on Wednesday: "I was also told this had occurred recently and prevented the vessel from sailing while investigations were ongoing. Even more disturbing are claims that footage from these cameras may have been uploaded online before the cameras were discovered.
"How many of our female sailors have unknowingly been recorded in their most private moments? How much footage has been distributed online so far, retained or uploaded without knowledge or consent? These are the questions today I ask navy."
Later on Wednesday, the defence department confirmed it became aware of a video recording device being found in a HMAS Leeuwin cabin but did not give specific details on where it was discovered.
"Defence takes this incident extremely seriously and does not tolerate unacceptable behaviour in any form," the department said in its statement.
"The ship remained alongside to enable the investigation and ensure immediate support was provided to members of the ship's crew. The welfare of individuals remains Defence's priority, and support is ongoing.
"As the matter is currently under investigation and to protect the privacy of the affected individuals, Defence is unable to provide further comment at this time."
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