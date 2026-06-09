Emirates brings its Travel Rehearsal programme to Ghana, pioneering accessible travel

Emirates, the world’s first Autism-Certified Airline, has brought its Travel Rehearsal programme to Ghana, reinforcing the airline’s global commitment to making air travel more accessible and inclusive for all passengers.

The Travel Rehearsal offers a guided simulation of the complete air travel journey, familiarising individuals with accessible travel requirements with airport procedures and onboard environments in advance, with the aim of reducing anxiety and building confidence before an actual flight.

The simulation follows a full walk-through, starting with check-in – complete with imitation boarding cards – immigration, security, and the airport lounge, before proceeding to the arrival journey, including customs and baggage reclaim.

In partnership with HopeSetters Autism Centre, Emirates hosted students on the autism spectrum and their guardians at Accra International Airport earlier in March. Emirates Airport Services team in Ghana spearheaded the initiative, first meeting with HopeSetters Autism Centre to outline the full global initiative and the vital role their students and staff would have in this simulation.

The team then mapped out the route in coordination with multiple stakeholders to ensure the journey was accessible at every possible touchpoint.

Salem Almana, Emirates’ Country Manager, Ghana, said, “This initiative is about more than travel. It is about building confidence, creating opportunities, and ensuring that every individual feels welcomed, respected, and supported throughout their journey.

"We remain committed to advancing initiatives that make travel more accessible and inclusive in Accra, across Africa, and around the world. We extend our sincere thanks to our valued partners at Accra International Airport (ACC) and to our guests from HopeSetters Autism Centre for their meaningful participation.

I would also like to recognise the management and team of Emirates Airport Services in Ghana for their outstanding leadership in pioneering this initiative in West Africa, which challenges stereotypes, fosters understanding, and creates a more inclusive travel environment.”

Mrs Bridget Jewell Baaba Enchill, Executive Director – HopeSetters Autism Centre, said, “The Travel Rehearsal programme is an important step toward making travel more inclusive.

"By allowing our students to familiarise themselves with the airport environment in advance, Emirates is helping remove barriers and opening up opportunities for individuals on the autism spectrum to travel with greater confidence and independence.

"We are grateful to Emirates and its partners for creating this thoughtful and empowering experience for our students.”

Yvonne Nana Afriyie Opare, Managing Director of Ghana Airports Company Limited, said, “Ghana Airports Company Limited is pleased to have provided world-class facilities and services for students with neurodivergence at Accra International Airport as part of Emirates Airlines’ Travel Rehearsal programme. We remain committed to making air travel a pleasant and fulfilling experience for all categories of passengers."

Emirates became the world’s first Autism-Certified Airline in 2025, after more than 35,000 cabin crew and ground staff completed specialised autism awareness training.

The programme equips employees with in-depth knowledge of the autism spectrum, common misconceptions, challenges faced during travel, and personalised support strategies tailored to individual passenger needs.

The Accra Travel Rehearsal marks the fourth roll-out in Africa, after Durban, Harare and Luanda, both completed in 2025.

Since April 2025, Emirates’ Airport Services teams have come together to arrange 40 of these travel rehearsals across airports like Accra, Athens, Bali, Bangalore, Barcelona, Bologna, Brussels, Cairo, Christchurch, Da Nang, Delhi, Dubai, Dublin, Durban, Düsseldorf, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Guangzhou, Hanoi, Harare, Hong Kong, Istanbul, London, Luanda, Madrid, Mauritius, Milan, Newcastle, Nice, Orlando, Oslo, Paris, Peshawar, Port Luis, Rome, Stansted, Stockholm, Sydney, Toronto, Trivandrum, Venice and Vienna.

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