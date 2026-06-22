Emirates expands operations in Ghana with additional weekly flights

Emirates is expanding its operations in Ghana by introducing four additional weekly services between Dubai and Accra, effective July 12, this year.

This reaffirms the airline’s long-term commitment to Ghana and supports the country's growing demand for travel and global connectivity.

The new service will complement Emirates' existing daily operation and the sustained growth in air travel demand to and from Accra, which continues to experience high year-round seat occupancy.

From 12 July, Emirates’ direct service, operating as EK789, will depart Dubai at 03:30hrs, arriving in Accra at 07:40 (GMT); the return flight, EK790, will depart Accra at 10:25 (GMT), arriving in Dubai at 22:40hrs.

These flights will be operated by a Boeing 777-300ER and will run on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays.

The new service is optimally timed to connect travellers from Accra to key commercial and tourist hubs, including Beijing, Seoul, Sydney, Perth, Mumbai, Singapore, New York JFK and Jeddah.

The newly added service will also offer travellers a more convenient option to connect to Accra via Dubai, mainly from points such as Delhi, Boston, Los Angeles and gateways across Germany and the UK.

Tickets can be booked now on emirates.com, the Emirates App, Emirates retail offices as well as online and offline travel agents.

Salem Almana, Emirates' Country Manager, Ghana, said, “For more than two decades, Emirates has proudly connected Ghana to the world.

"The introduction of this additional service demonstrates our continued confidence in the Ghanaian market and our commitment to supporting the country's growing travel needs.

"Beyond providing greater convenience for our customers, this expansion will strengthen business, tourism and trade links between Ghana and key markets across our global network, while contributing to the continued growth of Ghana's aviation sector.

"Through Dubai, travellers will enjoy seamless access to close to 140 destinations worldwide, while visitors from around the world will have even greater opportunities to experience Ghana."

With the introduction of flights EK789/EK790 from 12 July, Emirates will serve Ghana with 11 weekly flights operated by its widebody Boeing 777-300ER, offering customers 8 private suites in First Class, 42 lie-flat seats in Business Class and 304 spacious seats in Economy Class.

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