Emirates expands operations in Ghana with additional weekly flights

Emirates Airlines has announced an expansion of its operations in Ghana with the introduction of four additional weekly services between Dubai and Accra from July 12, 2026.

According to the airline, the move reaffirms its long-term commitment to Ghana and supports the country's growing demand for travel and global connectivity.

The new service will complement Emirates' existing daily operation and respond to sustained growth in air travel demand to and from Accra.

Details of the new service

From July 12, Emirates’ direct service, operating as EK789, will depart Dubai at 03:30 hrs (local time) and arrive in Accra at 07:40 hrs (local time). The return flight, EK790, will depart Accra at 10:25 hrs (local time) and arrive in Dubai at 22:40 hrs (local time).

Operated by a Boeing 777-300ER aircraft, the flights will run on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays.

The additional service has been scheduled to provide convenient connections for travellers from Accra to major commercial and tourism destinations, including Beijing, Seoul, Sydney, Perth, Mumbai, Singapore, New York (JFK) and Jeddah.

The flights will also offer travellers more convenient options when connecting to Accra via Dubai, particularly from destinations such as Delhi, Boston, Los Angeles, and several cities across Germany and the United Kingdom.

According to Emirates’ Country Manager for Ghana, Salem Almana, “For more than two decades, Emirates has proudly connected Ghana to the world.

“The introduction of this additional service demonstrates our continued confidence in the Ghanaian market and our commitment to supporting the country's growing travel needs.”

He added that the expansion would go beyond improving convenience for passengers.

“Beyond providing greater convenience for our customers, this expansion will strengthen business, tourism and trade links between Ghana and key markets across our global network, while contributing to the continued growth of Ghana's aviation sector.”

“Through Dubai, travellers will enjoy seamless access to close to 140 destinations worldwide, while visitors from around the world will have even greater opportunities to experience Ghana,” the Emirates Country Manager added.

With the introduction of flights EK789 and EK790, Emirates will operate 11 weekly flights to Ghana using its wide-body Boeing 777-300ER aircraft. The airline will offer customers eight private suites in First Class, 42 lie-flat seats in Business Class, and 304 spacious seats in Economy Class.

Passengers travelling to and from Ghana will continue to benefit from Emirates’ award-winning services and products across all cabin classes. These include regionally inspired meals, complimentary beverages, and the airline’s ice inflight entertainment system, which features up to 6,500 channels of on-demand entertainment in more than 40 languages. The platform also includes Ghanaian content such as Kotoka, Part Time Woman and Ghana Map.

Beyond passenger travel, the additional flights are expected to boost cargo operations through Emirates SkyCargo. The airline currently transports significant volumes of fresh-cut fruit from Ghana to European destinations such as Prague and Zurich, alongside electronics, textiles and pharmaceutical products.

According to Emirates, the increased bellyhold cargo capacity will further support trade, stimulate economic activity and provide Ghanaian businesses with faster and more reliable access to global markets.

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