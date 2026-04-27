Europe’s largest technology event turns 10 – why Ghana’s business leaders should be in the room

Audio By Carbonatix
This June, Paris will host one of the most influential gatherings shaping the future of global business and technology.
Viva Technology (VivaTech) has, over the past decade, evolved from a startup showcase into a global convergence point for corporations, investors, policymakers, and innovators. It is where the world’s largest companies meet the startups disrupting them—where ideas transition into partnerships, and where emerging technologies are introduced before they reach the mainstream.
The 2026 edition, marking its 10th anniversary, is expected to be the most ambitious yet. With over 180,000 participants from more than 170 countries, 15,000 startups, 4,000 investors and 450+ speakers, including top-tier speakers from global giants like OpenAI, Meta, NASA and IBM, VivaTech offers a unique window into the future of business.
This year’s central theme - Artificial Intelligence - moves beyond theory. The focus is on practical application: how AI is driving productivity, reshaping organisations, and creating competitive advantage across industries. Alongside AI, the programme spans fintech, cybersecurity, digital sovereignty, health technology, and sustainability.
WHY THIS MATTERS FOR GHANA
Ghana’s digital and financial ecosystem is entering a critical phase of transformation. As businesses navigate digitalisation, automation, and evolving consumer expectations, access to global insights is no longer optional—it is strategic.
The technologies and models showcased at VivaTech will influence decision-making across sectors in the coming years. For Ghanaian institutions, the opportunity lies not just in observing these trends, but in engaging with them early.
Presence matters.
Being in the room where these conversations happen provides a level of insight, network access, and strategic clarity that cannot be replicated through reports or second-hand analysis.
WHO SHOULD BE PAYING ATTENTION
VivaTech 2026 is particularly relevant for:
- Financial institutions and fintech companies are navigating digital transformation
- Telecommunications firms shaping the future of connectivity
- Technology startups seeking global exposure and investment
- Corporate organisations integrating AI and automation into operations
- Public sector institutions and ecosystem players are driving innovation policy
For senior executives—CEOs, CTOs, Chief Digital Officers, and strategy leaders—this is not a passive experience. It is an opportunity to engage directly with the ideas, technologies, and partnerships that will define their industries.
A STRATEGIC MOMENT FOR GHANA
Beyond individual organisations, VivaTech represents a broader opportunity for Ghana.
A coordinated presence of credible Ghanaian institutions on such a global stage signals ambition, capability, and readiness to engage internationally. It positions Ghana not just as a participant in the digital economy, but as an active contributor.
THE COST OF ABSENCE
In today’s business environment, the question is no longer whether global engagement is necessary—but how early and how effectively organisations position themselves.
The companies that lead tomorrow will be those making informed decisions today—about technology, partnerships, and market direction.
Those decisions are best made not from a distance but from within the environments where innovation unfolds in real time.
LOOKING AHEAD
As VivaTech marks its 10th anniversary, it represents more than a milestone—it is a reflection of how rapidly the global business landscape is evolving.
For Ghanaian businesses, the opportunity is clear: engage, learn, connect, and position for the future.
******
The writer is the Marketing Manager at Adansi Travels. In partnership with CCI France Ghana, Adansi Travels is facilitating a corporate delegation to VivaTech Paris 2026 for Ghanaian business leaders seeking global exposure and strategic insights.
For further information, Bernard can be reached on +233 531 015 798 or email at badisi@adansitravels.com.
Latest Stories
-
OSP’s powers face fresh scrutiny as Atuguba raises constitutional questions
30 seconds
-
Minority demands ‘dumsor timetable’, insists crisis goes beyond Akosombo fire incident
6 minutes
-
Bank of Africa to scale up SME support to drive job creation
6 minutes
-
Wait for Supreme Court before commenting on OSP case — Justice Atuguba
7 minutes
-
Hindsight: Of hostile takeovers; the AshGold and 04 case
16 minutes
-
Sabalenka fights back to beat Osaka at Madrid Open
18 minutes
-
Maternal, mental health challenges persist in Jamestown as Australia pledges support
20 minutes
-
Business leaders, entrepreneur-supportive companies, and diplomatic corps honoured at GEA 2026
26 minutes
-
Education Minister orders withdrawal of GTEC letters on post-retirement contracts
26 minutes
-
Security agencies investigating criminal aspect of Akosombo fire – Energy Minister
33 minutes
-
Current ‘dumsor’ driven more by power generation deficit than technical faults—JoyNews Research
34 minutes
-
Joana Quaye’s legal team dismisses ex-husband’s allegations as “untrue”
35 minutes
-
Energy Minister orders regular updates on power restoration following Akosombo substation fire
36 minutes
-
Procurement fraud risks deepen value losses in consumer and industrial products and services industry
39 minutes
-
Washington hotel shooting raises questions about Trump security
39 minutes