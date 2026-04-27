Europe’s largest technology event turns 10 – why Ghana’s business leaders should be in the room

This June, Paris will host one of the most influential gatherings shaping the future of global business and technology.

Viva Technology (VivaTech) has, over the past decade, evolved from a startup showcase into a global convergence point for corporations, investors, policymakers, and innovators. It is where the world’s largest companies meet the startups disrupting them—where ideas transition into partnerships, and where emerging technologies are introduced before they reach the mainstream.

The 2026 edition, marking its 10th anniversary, is expected to be the most ambitious yet. With over 180,000 participants from more than 170 countries, 15,000 startups, 4,000 investors and 450+ speakers, including top-tier speakers from global giants like OpenAI, Meta, NASA and IBM, VivaTech offers a unique window into the future of business.

This year’s central theme - Artificial Intelligence - moves beyond theory. The focus is on practical application: how AI is driving productivity, reshaping organisations, and creating competitive advantage across industries. Alongside AI, the programme spans fintech, cybersecurity, digital sovereignty, health technology, and sustainability.

WHY THIS MATTERS FOR GHANA

Ghana’s digital and financial ecosystem is entering a critical phase of transformation. As businesses navigate digitalisation, automation, and evolving consumer expectations, access to global insights is no longer optional—it is strategic.

The technologies and models showcased at VivaTech will influence decision-making across sectors in the coming years. For Ghanaian institutions, the opportunity lies not just in observing these trends, but in engaging with them early.

Presence matters.

Being in the room where these conversations happen provides a level of insight, network access, and strategic clarity that cannot be replicated through reports or second-hand analysis.

WHO SHOULD BE PAYING ATTENTION

VivaTech 2026 is particularly relevant for:

Financial institutions and fintech companies are navigating digital transformation

Telecommunications firms shaping the future of connectivity

Technology startups seeking global exposure and investment

Corporate organisations integrating AI and automation into operations

Public sector institutions and ecosystem players are driving innovation policy

For senior executives—CEOs, CTOs, Chief Digital Officers, and strategy leaders—this is not a passive experience. It is an opportunity to engage directly with the ideas, technologies, and partnerships that will define their industries.

A STRATEGIC MOMENT FOR GHANA

Beyond individual organisations, VivaTech represents a broader opportunity for Ghana.

A coordinated presence of credible Ghanaian institutions on such a global stage signals ambition, capability, and readiness to engage internationally. It positions Ghana not just as a participant in the digital economy, but as an active contributor.

THE COST OF ABSENCE

In today’s business environment, the question is no longer whether global engagement is necessary—but how early and how effectively organisations position themselves.

The companies that lead tomorrow will be those making informed decisions today—about technology, partnerships, and market direction.

Those decisions are best made not from a distance but from within the environments where innovation unfolds in real time.

LOOKING AHEAD

As VivaTech marks its 10th anniversary, it represents more than a milestone—it is a reflection of how rapidly the global business landscape is evolving.

For Ghanaian businesses, the opportunity is clear: engage, learn, connect, and position for the future.

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The writer is the Marketing Manager at Adansi Travels. In partnership with CCI France Ghana, Adansi Travels is facilitating a corporate delegation to VivaTech Paris 2026 for Ghanaian business leaders seeking global exposure and strategic insights.

For further information, Bernard can be reached on +233 531 015 798 or email at badisi@adansitravels.com.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.