Excitement builds as MTN Elite U-19 championship heads into another thrilling round

The 2026 MTN Elite U-19 Championship is gathering momentum at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence in Prampram, with the young stars continuing to serve football fans a healthy dose of goals, individual brilliance and regional rivalry.

The second edition of the championship officially got underway on Tuesday, August 25, with Eric Edem Agbana, Chairman of the Planning Committee and Member of Parliament for Ketu North, performing the ceremonial kick-off.

Organised by the Ghana Football Association as part of its youth development efforts and supported by MTN under the “Power to the Youth” initiative, the competition is providing a platform for some of the country's promising young footballers to showcase their abilities while competing for regional pride.

And the early exchanges have certainly lived up to expectations.

One of the biggest talking points has been Greater Accra's emphatic 6–0 demolition of Upper East, a result that sent a strong signal about the team's attacking quality and immediately added spice to the qualification race.

The competition has also proved unforgiving for some sides. Northern Region and Volta Region have both suffered successive defeats, leaving them with little room for error as the battle for qualification intensifies.

While the teams fight for points, some individuals are already beginning to make their mark.

Abdulai Basit has emerged as one of the early standout performers, winning the MVP award in consecutive matches and drawing attention with his impressive performances.

At the top of Group A, Upper West Region have established themselves as the early pace-setters after collecting six points from two matches.

Their impressive start includes a 2–1 victory over Volta Region, putting them firmly in control of the group.

Eastern Region sits second with three points, while Ashanti Region has two points, with Volta and Western Regions both on one point.

The standings suggest that while Upper West have given themselves a strong platform, the battle for the remaining qualification places remains wide open.

Group B, meanwhile, is proving even more difficult to call. Greater Accra, Brong Ahafo, Central and Upper East have all recorded three points, meaning the slightest slip could dramatically alter the qualification picture.

Northern Region, without a point, face an increasingly difficult challenge to keep their hopes alive. With every match carrying greater significance, the championship is now entering the stage where one outstanding performance, one crucial goal or one costly mistake could make all the difference.

For MTN, the competition goes beyond the excitement of football. It represents an investment in developing young people and creating opportunities for the next generation of Ghanaian footballers.

Through the championship, talented youngsters are given the opportunity to compete at a high level, gain valuable experience, and put themselves in the shop window for coaches, scouts, and football stakeholders.

As the teams return to the pitch on Friday, the big question is whether Upper West can maintain their commanding start, whether Greater Accra can build on their 6–0 statement victory, and which of the emerging young stars will step forward to take centre stage.

The goals have arrived. The talent is on display. The competition is getting tighter.

And with qualification places at stake, the MTN Elite U-19 Championship is only getting started.







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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.