National

Fiapre Traditional Authority imposes fine on littering, haphazard waste disposal

Source: GNA  
  19 April 2026 6:41am
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

The Fiapre Traditional Authority in the Sunyani West Municipality of the Bono Region has imposed a fine for littering and indiscriminate waste disposal in the area.

Obrempong Professor Kyem Amponsah II, the Chief of Fiapre, cautioned community members against the bad attitude of both illegal and regulated solid and liquid waste disposal, warning that offenders would be sanctioned accordingly.

The chief gave the announcement when he joined members of the Fiapre community to undertake a clean-up exercise organised by the traditional authority at Fiapre.

It was on the theme: “Clean Community, Healthy Living”.

Obrempong Prof Amponsah noted that littering around and dumping waste haphazardly could lead to the outbreak of communicable diseases and undermine the general health and wellbeing of the people.

He warned: “It’s now an offence to dump refuse in gutters. Offenders will be liable to a fine and will also clear the gutters.”

He urged shop owners and market women to keep their surroundings clean.

Obrempong Prof Amponsah, together with some sub-chiefs and queens, fun clubs and market women, as well as Assembly Members, picked plastic waste, cleared choked gutters and weedy places, and swept the dirty environment in the clean-up exercise which lasted for hours.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story





Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group