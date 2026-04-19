Fiapre Traditional Authority imposes fine on littering, haphazard waste disposal

Audio By Carbonatix
The Fiapre Traditional Authority in the Sunyani West Municipality of the Bono Region has imposed a fine for littering and indiscriminate waste disposal in the area.
Obrempong Professor Kyem Amponsah II, the Chief of Fiapre, cautioned community members against the bad attitude of both illegal and regulated solid and liquid waste disposal, warning that offenders would be sanctioned accordingly.
The chief gave the announcement when he joined members of the Fiapre community to undertake a clean-up exercise organised by the traditional authority at Fiapre.
It was on the theme: “Clean Community, Healthy Living”.
Obrempong Prof Amponsah noted that littering around and dumping waste haphazardly could lead to the outbreak of communicable diseases and undermine the general health and wellbeing of the people.
He warned: “It’s now an offence to dump refuse in gutters. Offenders will be liable to a fine and will also clear the gutters.”
He urged shop owners and market women to keep their surroundings clean.
Obrempong Prof Amponsah, together with some sub-chiefs and queens, fun clubs and market women, as well as Assembly Members, picked plastic waste, cleared choked gutters and weedy places, and swept the dirty environment in the clean-up exercise which lasted for hours.
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